MISSOULA — The key word for Florence volleyball this season is grit.
In fact, their motto of GRIT is an acronym for growth mindset, responsibility, integrity and tenacity. That’s what sixth-year coach Christy Duchien feels the Falcons need to do to improve upon their winless showing at the State B volleyball tournament last year, marking their first finish outside the top four at state since 2011.
“To make that happen, you have to be willing to be tenacious and have that extra grit when it’s hard,” she said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching all summer.”
Last year’s team had to replace five seniors, including two all-state players, so it was a season of learning. The Falcons have back five seniors and three starters, heightening their outlook.
All-state setter Kasidy Yeoman is transitioning to hitter. All-stater Kolbi Wood is returning as a libero. Jaidyn Larson, a second-team all-conference selection, is back at hitter.
Senior Rylie Morton and junior setter Madison Potter are looking to take on bigger roles after being part-time players last year. Senior Kendall Boehm is also back for one final go-around.
“We have a pretty good senior class this year,” Duchien said. “Most of the seniors went to a tournament or two this summer and spent time in the weight room. They’ve shown they have the right mindset to have success.”
Yeoman, Wood, Larson and Potter were all part of the Florence’s state championship softball team in the spring. Yeoman and Wood also played on the basketball team that qualified for state.
Those experiences could be a boost while seeking a more memorable ending on the volleyball court than last year. They made a run through the divisional volleyball tournament only to go 0-2 at the state tournament.
“We didn’t have the best end to our season, just kind of crumpled at state,” Duchien said. “They don’t like that feeling. They didn’t like ending it how we did. Knowing from the softball season what it takes to be a champion, they’re ready to have a different taste in their mouth.”
Senior-heavy Thompson Falls should be one of Florence’s top contenders in the Western B. The Blue Hawks, who qualified for state for the first time since 2016, have back three-time all-state outside hitter Scarlette Schwindt, and second-team all-conference picks Elli Pardee and Ariana Wood.
Anaconda, which won the Western B, has to replace six seniors. Missoula Loyola, which has a new coach, is still the most recent team from the west to win a state title, doing so in 2005. The Southern B has dominated since then.
“The south has won it quite a few years, although other teams sneak their way in there,” Duchien said. “Hopefully it’s starting to get more balanced.”
