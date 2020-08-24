MISSOULA — Florence has been a mainstay near the top of Class B and will need to have a handful of players step up to maintain that status with a new-look team this year.
The Falcons placed third at state last year, ended up second the previous two years and hasn’t finished outside the top four since 2011. Now they’ll need to replace five seniors from their 2019 team, including two all-state players, a first-team all-conference selection and a second-team all-conference choice.
Highlighting the returners for fifth-year coach Christy Duchien are junior setter Kasidy Yeoman and junior libero Kolbi Wood. Yeoman was a second-team all-conference pick on last year’s 24-4 team, while Wood is a two-year starter who was a state-tournament honorable-mention pick.
The Falcons will need players to emerge around them.
“We have multiple girls that have talent to play multiple positions,” Duchien said. “Aiming to find the best offense to put players in best positions for the best overall outcome.”
In the rest of the Western 6B, Anaconda, which qualified for state for the first time since 2014, will have a new coach following Shane Jorgensen’s move to Butte. The Copperheads’ Aubrey Tuss was a first-team all-conference pick as a junior last year.
Loyola will also have a new coach to guide its returning talent from a team that went 1-2 at the Western B divisional. The Breakers’ Brooke Twite and Laney Denning earned second-team all-conference honors last year as juniors.
Arlee and Deer Lodge both will look for players to step up after graduating all their all-conference picks from last season. Arlee will be guided by first-year head coach Shelby Sander after going 1-17 last year.
Up in the Western 7B, Thompson Falls won the District 7B tournament title and took third at the Western B divisional tournament, just missing out on a trip to state. The Blue Hawks, led by coach Sandra Kazmierczak, return four starters, including two all-state players and one second-team all-conference player.
“I’m excited about how long they’ve been playing together because that’s key for success,” Kazmierczak said. “Coming so close to going to state, they’re really excited for the chance to get there, and now it’s getting the younger kids excited as well.”
Thompson Falls will be highlighted by junior outside hitter Scarlette Schwindt, who’s earned all-state honors each of her first two years, and all-state senior middle hitter Jodi Detlaff. The Blue Hawks also return second-team all-conference setter Riley Wilson and outside hitter Elli Pardee.
“Thompson Falls is always well coached and improves so much throughout season,” Duchien said. “Scarlette (Schwindt) is a fun player to compete against.”
St. Ignatius will need to replace three of its all-conference picks from a team that went 0-2 at the Western B divisional last season. Bulldogs senior Sydney Brander was a first-team all-conference selection last year.
At Bigfork, coach Ariel Dayne is returning for her second season after guiding the Valkyries to the Western B divisional, where they went 0-2. Eureka, which went 1-2 at last year’s divisional, has tabbed a new coach in Todd Brouillette. Troy, coached by Jordan Graves, will look to improve upon last year’s 1-17 record.
“I think everybody is going to have a lot of kids coming back and is going to be strong,” Kazmierczak said. “There’s a lot of good teams, which is what we want: a competitive conference.”
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
