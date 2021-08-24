MISSOULA — Corvallis is working through a volleyball transition it hasn’t had to deal with in over 10 years.
Halie Benson has replaced Laurie Jones as coach. It is Benson's first head coaching job as she recently, as of last November, moved to Montana with her family from Alaska.
Benson, who has bounced around the country a bit and played college volleyball at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, understands there is pressure coming off the season Corvallis had, plus being the first coach after her predecessor was there for a while.
“Stepping into a team with that amount of talent on it, can make my job easier I guess you can say,” Benson said. “But at the same time it puts a lot of pressure on a first-time coach. … I’m hoping to take them further than they did last year.”
Corvallis had a solid run through the Class A state tourney at 2-2. Corvallis opened with a loss to Hardin, then took two in a row over Havre and Dawson before getting bumped out of the tournament by Western foe Columbia Falls.
Corvallis went 17-4 overall in the regular season and a perfect 10-0 in the Southwestern A. The squad is expected to return last season’s top attacker Madeline Gilder, an All-State player who led the Blue Devils with 218 kills on a 38.8% kill percentage. Gilder also led the Blue Devils in aces (30) and digs (123).
Corvallis has a solid group of upperclassmen and seniors that have the experience needed to compete, which has made the coaching transition smooth for the most part for Benson. The team has established chemistry and players know their roles, while Benson has worked to fit her players into new roles to maximize their skills.
“They work really well together,” she said. “They’ve known each other and have been playing together obviously for the last few years so we got some chemistry there for sure. I think it will work out well.”
A year ago the Columbia Falls Wildkats were swept by the best in the Class A — Billings Central — in their first state title match appearance in four seasons following a dominant run through the regular season.
Columbia Falls, which had the deepest postseason run out of all the Class A teams from western Montana, posted a 22-3 overall record and was perfect in the Northwestern A division. A three-headed attack on offense between now-departed players Lauren Falker and Dillen Madysen Hoerner led the way. The three were the Wildkats’ top players in kills, combining for 70% of the team’s total. Away from the action at the net, but not too far, the team also lost senior setter Hannah Schweikert to graduation after she played the vital role in setting the Wildkats attackers up for their looks.
Now the team will look to retool to get back to last season’s success.
Jasmine Marino, a senior, comes in as the top returning attacker with 100 kills a season ago and is the top force defensively with a team-high 26 blocks last year. She also finished fourth on the team in total digs last season with 176.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.