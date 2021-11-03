HELENA — Class AA volleyball was expected to have divisional tournaments in 2020 to decide its eight state tournament participants.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that, as well as many other plans.
But after both Helena High and Helena Capital concluded their respective regular seasons last Thursday, they will both head to Kalispell on Thursday for the Western AA divisional tournament — each hoping to be one of four teams to advance to state.
"We are very excited about the opportunity of divisionals," Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. "The tournament atmosphere is always really fun for the players and the coaches and we are excited to go compete against some really good teams."
The eight-team tournament is different from the past, when the Western AA held playoff matches. The winner advanced to state and the loser went home.
Now, teams will need two victories to advance to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse next week, which is where the all four state volleyball tournaments will be held.
"I asked my girls how many of them have played on those blue courts at state," Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. "And I only have one (Lauren Heuiser) because of COVID and (returning players), so that whole tournament feel, I have some kids that haven't been part of that before."
But the Bengals also don't lack experience or a history of postseason success after finishing second to Helena Capital in 2019 and tied for third last season after losing in the semifinals (there was no third-place match).
And despite a loss in the season finale, on the road at Butte, the Bengals led by Lauren Heuiser who has been a machine killing and blocking the ball, knocked off top-seeded Missoula Sentinel last week, giving the Spartans their only conference loss and heading into the tournament, Helena has beaten every team in the Western AA at least once.
"The girls are peaking at the right time and gaining confidence," Day said. We are getting in our rhythm and getting more consistent. We are doing what we always want to do and that's play our best volleyball at the end of the season."
In addition to Heuiser, Sydney Mattfeldt has been a consistent hitter for the Bengals this season, who have also gotten plenty of production from setters Kim Feller and Katelyn Onespot-Danforth. Natalie Seburn has also come on strong around the net and defensively, Morin Blaise is another key contributor. She also been strong when it comes to serving too.
The second-seeded Bengals (10-4, 14-10) will open the tournament against Missoula Big Sky and with a win, Helena could wind up facing its crosstown rival Helena Capital in the semifinals, if the sixth-seeded Bruins, who are the three-time defending Class AA state champions can knock off Kalispell Flathead.
The Bruins (5-9 8-16) lost twice to the Bengals during the regular season in matches that went to five sets. But every team is starting 0-0 this week and the goal is to get two wins, which is required to advance.
"It's kind of like a mini-state tournament if you will," Capital's head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "And it's a great opportunity to play more than one match. I love that every team going into divisionals is 0-0 and each team is going to have to prove it."
The Bruins are facing a different role heading into the postseason. They have been the favorite in the past and now, they are more under the radar.
"There are dark horses that come in and surprise and it happens every year in the playoffs," Cleveland said. "And I'm looking forward to it happening at divisionals as well."
Capital does return some postseason experience in the way of Rachael Stacey and Parklyn Heller who are among the team's top hitters. Nyeala Herndon is another two-way weapon for CHS and Kayla Almquist is another key part of the CHS squad at setter, along with Kennedy Pocha, who has been an all-around contributor dating back to Capital's title runs.
The Bruins also feel they have been on the cusp.
"We have had a couple of matches where we played some awesome volleyball and ended with a loss," Cleveland said. "And it was just a matter of learning how to finish and being closers. So it's that strong last five-point finish that would have been the difference in both crosstown matches and another with Glacier where we went five and just didn't close. We are capable and have just been working on that closing piece of our game."
The Bruins will take on third-seeded Flathead at 5 p.m. Helena High will face seventh-seeded Big Sky at 7 p.m. Both matches will be at Glacier High School.
