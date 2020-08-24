MISSOULA — Western AA volleyball has a bit of a new look but also somewhat of a similar feel.
Four of the eight conference teams have a new head coach this season, including two of the three in Missoula. Like other coaches in the conference and the state, they’ll be chasing Helena Capital, the two-time defending state champion that features Boise State volleyball commit and 2019 Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year Paige Bartsch, Montana basketball commit Dani Bartsch and 2018 Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year Audrey Hofer.
“Capital’s going to be without a doubt a powerhouse,” Sentinel first-year coach Kasey Arceniega said. “They’re at the forefront of everybody’s minds.”
Arceniega replaces coach Erin Keffler, who led the Spartans to six playoff appearances in seven years and state titles in 2016 and 2017. She’s no stranger to success, coaching Corvallis to the 2013 State A title during her run there from 2008-18.
The Spartans, who went 0-2 at state last year, will feature Montana volleyball commit Sierra Dennison, a second-team all-conference middle blocker, and junior Paige Sawyer, an all-conference honorable-mention setter, among others. They’ve added Hellgate transfer Quincy Frohlich, who was an all-conference honorable-mention outside hitter last season.
“I’m excited because this group of girls seems very enthusiastic of the process of growth through hard work,” Arceniega said. “They accept that that’s part of the process, part of the adventure of the season. They’ve already developed a great energy as a team. As far as mentality, I see a lot of things I really like to carry us through the season.
“Skill-wise, they see themselves as contenders with the hard work they’re going to put in. We have height. We have a pretty strong front row. I think we’re going to be able to do a lot of things with our offense. We’re diverse there. Execution is going to be a focus and being persistent with defense.”
Sentinel was the lone Missoula team to qualify for state last year, a trip Big Sky will try to make this season under third-year coach Mathew Pimentel. Nikki Cathey and Kami Cutting both earned postseason recognition as juniors last year with the Eagles. Cathey was a second-team all-state libero, and Cutting was an all-conference honorable-mention setter.
Across town, Hellgate turns to first-time head coach Brittany Tilleman, a former Montana volleyball player, to take over for Matty Hancock, who led the Knights to one state tournament in three seasons. They bring back four starters: senior middle blocker Gillian Sherrill, senior outside hitter Wren Filardi, senior libero Kaylee Rammell and junior setter Lydia Barrow.
“I’m excited to see the growth of this team as teammates and how they interact with one another,” Tilleman said. “My focus is getting them to work together and build their team chemistry.”
Kalispell Glacier will try to make its mark in the conference hunt, returning a pair of second-team all-conference picks in Kaylee Fritz and Emma Anderson. Fritz is a senior setter, and Anderson is a senior middle hitter. The Wolfpack also have senior starters in libero Morgan Hernandez and outside hitter Kynzie Mohl.
Kalispell Flathead turns to first-year head coach Emily Russell, who started on the school’s 2012 state runner-up team, its most recent time earning a state trophy.
The competition within the rest of the Western AA will be tough. Helena High was last year’s state runner-up. Butte also qualified for state but will have a new coach in Shane Jorgensen, who came over from Anaconda after guiding the Copperheads to the State B tournament last year.
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
