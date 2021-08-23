MISSOULA — The door is finally open for a team other than Helena Capital to break through and win a State AA volleyball title.
The Bruins graduated three Division I athletes from a team that dominated the landscape to win the past three state championships. Now, teams like the veteran Missoula Sentinel squad, coached by a state title-winning coach in Kasey Arceniega, can see the opening.
“Everybody hoped that you could contend with such a powerhouse like Capital, and now we definitely have a chance to step into that spot,” she said. “They know the work it’s going to take to get there. Nothing’s going to just happen for them, so they’re going to need to work for it.
“On one hand, it’s exciting, but on the other hand, the whole conference has experienced players, so you just never know where everybody stands until you see scores come in.”
Sentinel, which made the state quarterfinals last year, will have seven seniors to lead the team. The lone full-time starter Arceniega has to replace is Sierra Dennison, who’s now playing for the Montana Grizzlies.
The Spartans return three seniors who earned all-state or all-conference recognition last year. Quincy Frohlich was a second-team all-state outside hitter, Paige Sawyer was a second-team all-conference setter and Jayden Johnston was an all-conference honorable mention defensive specialist.
They also have back outside hitter Kodi Fraser, a part-time starter, right side Hannah Hart and middle blocker Madison Handley. They added Hellgate transfer Raia Chase, a libero.
To get those players to come together and have success, Arceniega knows that applying pressure is key. The second-year Sentinel coach learned that while coaching Corvallis to the 2013 State A title.
“That’s the biggest thing I learned is how can you apply that pressure in practice and have them fail and try again and eventually succeed. That’s always the goal,” she said. “Going into the season, we have experienced players and skill sets, but it takes the team to be one cohesive unit and have good rhythm and be able to handle pressure together and be on the same page.”
The Spartans may be the favorite to win the city title.
Hellgate, which lost in the first round at state, graduated both of its all-conference honorable mentions: Gillian Sherrill and Wren Filardi. Big Sky, which opted out of the state tournament because of COVID, graduated both of its all-conference players: second-team selection Nikki Cathey and honorable mention Beth Hicks.
Sentinel, which last won state titles in 2016 and 2017, will have the chance to see how it stacks up against the east because non-conference games are returning this year. Arceniega expects Billings West to be a top competitor with impact players back, and she thinks Great Falls CMR will also be a contender.
The postseason is shifting back to a divisional tournament followed by a single-site state tournament. The AA went to a single-elimination state bracket at various sites last year because of the pandemic, and the loss didn’t sit well with Sentinel and Arceniega.
“Just having that pressure put on them last year and losing is something that they remember,” she said. “We’re using that as fuel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.