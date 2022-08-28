The Whitehall Trojans are heading into the 2022 campaign after a tough 2021 campaign where they went 2-13 under first-year head coach Maddie Richtmyer.
Richtmyer, a former setter at Montana Western, evaluated her leadership style from her first year as a head coach and planned to apply lessons she learned from her team in her second campaign on the Whitehall bench.
"I was competitive as a player, and I'm competitive as a coach," Richtmyer said. "As a coach, you want nothing more than to see your players succeed, even if that means it comes without a W at the end of a game. At times, I have let my competitive side come out a little too much, and I have had to remind myself that they are still in high school and playing at a high school level. Creating good relationships and understanding my players' capabilities is a big thing, and I am excited to be able to dive in deeper with that this year. After doing some self-reflection, I understand that small victories and making growth throughout the season is the most important thing."
The Trojans have four returning starters for the upcoming season.
"We return senior middle blocker Maxine Hoagland, junior middle blocker Lindsay Briggs, junior libero Charity Nieskens, and sophomore outside hitter Lainey Ellison."
Whitehall begins their season with a road match at Townsend on Sept. 1. The Trojans will be tested at two tournaments this season: Manhattan (Sept.3) and Anaconda (Oct. 1).
The Trojans have four home dates in mid-September before playing conference opponents five of six nights on the road. Whitehall concludes its regular season with matches against Townsend (Oct. 18), Twin Bridges (Oct. 20) and Ennis (Oct. 22).
"Coming off of summer ball and into the beginning of our season, I am excited about the girls' energy and hunger to make a name for themselves," Richtmyer said. "The hard work they put in during the off-season will make a huge difference this fall. As a program, we are focused on creating a competitive environment and controlling the parts of our game that we have control over."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.