MISSOULA — Corvallis volleyball coach Laurie Jones is not about to count her team out before the season has started.
The Blue Devils, defending 2019 State A volleyball champions, lost a few of their stars. Players like Isabel Evans, Hannah Hutchison, Casey Fison, Hannah Martin and Kylie Pease will be missed.
Through the past several years the group became one of the best volleyball teams in the state and their names will be known in the halls of Corvallis High School for years to come.
"We've already talked about our individual goals and they collectively said they want to bring back hardware from the state championship again," said Jones, who is in her second year as head coach. "I know a lot of people are counting us out because we graduated six seniors and three of them were all-staters, one the MVP.
"But we have a lot of good girls coming back and they have that drive as well."
Jones knows it will be a tough road for her team and just how the Western A will play out this season remains muddled. As it has been since 2018, the Northwest A and Southwest A are now one super conference in the west, with the top-six teams all making divisionals.
There will be play-in matches for the bottom two seeds and then it's straight into divisionals.
Around the conference, a number of new coaches will be in their first years, making it even more challenging to figure out the teams to beat heading into the season. Columbia Falls and Polson are always teams to watch, as is Butte Central.
"I kind of go into it the same as I do every year and that would be just don't underestimate anyone," Jones said. "So whether I think they're going to be the second seed or the sixth, I just go in with the same mind frame that we're here to play our level and do out best."
Stevensville also has a solid program under Kyla Paulsen and went 8-7 during last year's regular season. Like many coaches around the state, she's just happy volleyball is moving forward.
While things will look a little different and the social distancing measures might seem far from normal, it was a good feeling for the teams to simply be back out on the court together.
Things in Ravalli County, specifically, will look close to normal as spectators will surprisingly be allowed.
"I'm just glad that we're trying to start it," Paulsen said. "I have quite a few seniors this year so that's always a hard part."
With so much talent leaving the Corvallis roster, there could be a chance for someone else to sneak in. Who that will be remains to be scene but until another team does, the Western A runs through Corvallis.
And they expect to keep that going into the future.
"You know, I'm a realist," Jones said. "So I can't say say that's going to be a guarantee or anything like that, but I think it's a good goal and something that we're going to be striving for."
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
