BILLINGS — The cold and snowy weather forecast for Friday evening through Saturday has postponed volleyball matches with the Great Falls schools and Billings Skyview and West in Billings that were scheduled for Saturday.
Great Falls CMR was set to play Skyview at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Falcons gym and Great Falls was to play the Golden Bears at the Golden Dome at 12:30 p.m. The Bison were then scheduled to play at Skyview at 4:30 p.m. and the Rustlers were to have played at West at 4:30 p.m.
Billings Public Schools AD Mark Wahl announced in an email that the matches have been postponed until Saturday Oct. 31 at the same times.
