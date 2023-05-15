When you watch Makenzie Jackson jump, you get the full picture of her athletic profile, which makes it easy to see why the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats are after her commitment to play volleyball.

At 6-foot-2, Jackson is a junior at Helena High and the two-sport standout has already pre-qualified for two events in the Class AA state track meet (May 26-27 in Butte). Jackson notched a high jump of 5-foot-4 earlier this season at the Western Top 10 meet — four inches past the state qualifying standard, while also hitting the standard to quality for the long jump at the Skor Dekam in Helena.

The jump of 16-6 was her personal record. Just as the 5-foot-4 high jump was. With the Western AA Divisional track meet coming to Helena this weekend, Jackson is hoping to make it three for three in terms of qualifying for state in jump events.

Only the triple jump stands in her way. She's come close getting 33-6, but hasn't quite reached the 34-foot mark she'll need, unless she qualifies through placing.

Either way, Jackson said at last week's crosstown track meet, when she took second in the high jump, that she was just trying to enjoy her track season while it lasted.

"It's been a really short season with so many meets getting canceled," she said. "I'm just trying to take every meet as an opportunity to compete and do my best."

That approach has worked pretty well for the standout volleyball recruit who has five second-place finishes this season in the high jump, as well as top-two finishes in the long jump and triple jump to her credit.

Jackson participated in the state meet last season for the Bengals and just missed earning all-state honors with a top-six finish. She was seventh in the high jump after jumping 5-foot-1 and is projected to be a top-4 finisher right now.

If she's able to score points in Butte at the state track meet, it could be critical for the Bengals, who figure to be in contention for a second straight Class AA girls state track championship.

"This season has been really cool," Jackson said. "I'm just really enjoying my team. We have a lot of fun and I've just really enjoyed my head coach (Jesse Zentz) and the culture we have here at Helena High."

While Jackson is hoping to compete in three different events at the state track meet, she'll be playing volleyball in college and the decision between Montana and Montana State still looms.

"It's definitely stressful," she said. "But I just think it's important to enjoy the blessings you've been given. Not very many kids get scholarships, so I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and make the best decision."

Last season, Jackson was a First-Team All-Area Selection by the Independent Record, while also earning First-Team All-Conference in the Western AA. She had 65 service aces last season and was second on the team with 155 kills and third with 66 blocks.

Jackson is a pin/setter and said she expects to be used as an all-around player. She was even invited to an Under Armour volleyball camp in Dallas, Texas, one of four players from Montana to get the invite.

"It was a super cool event," Jackson said. "I got a chance to see what's out there and I definitely learned that I can compete. You just have to keep believing in yourself."

Jackson called herself a "late bloomer" due to picking up volleyball later in life and her best days on the court could be ahead of her in Missoula or Bozeman.

For now, whether it's her junior season of high school track or her looming college volleyball commitment, Jackson is just trying to enjoy the moment.