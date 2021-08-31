WHITEHALL — Big Timber swept Whitehall in the season-opener 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 Tuesday night in Maddie Richtmyer's first game as Whitehall head coach. Despite the loss, Richtmyer acknowledged positives and a learning experience her squad gained.
The Trojans fell behind early in the first set but shrunk their deficit to just one point at 8-7. Maxine Hoagland and Lindsay Briggs showed noticeable effort beginning in the first set, and their play was also recognized by Richtmyer.
"I thought Maxine and Lindsay capitalized on some of their hits, they're getting the hang of blocking," Richtmyer said. "Our leaders stepped up tonight but we'll have to keep coming together as a team. I think as a whole we need to start talking more."
Big Timber pulled away to take a 23-15 lead in the first set but Whitehall refused to quit. A long rally that included multiple diving digs ended in a point for Whitehall and a loud applause from the crowd. Big Timber took the set, though.
The Trojans began the second set much like they did the first, allowing Big Timber to gain momentum and a 22-9 lead. But Whitehall came back again, winning six straight points before Big Timber reached 25 and took the set.
"There were points where we struggled but there were also a lot of points we can build on, and that makes it exciting for the future," Richtmyer said. "We had players step up tonight but it has to be a team affair this year, it won't just be a 'me' thing."
Unlike the first two sets, Whitehall built a 7-1 lead to begin the third set. The two teams went back and forth, but Big Timber eventually took the final set 25-18.
Richtmyer, a former Montana Western volleyball player, said the game was a learning experience for her team. It was also an opportunity for her to further her coaching career, as the game was her first as a high school head coach.
"It was a little nerve-wracking at the start, especially being on the coaching side and not the playing side anymore," Richtmyer said. "I thought that it went well we just have a lot to work on. It was a good game to get our jitters out."
Richtmyer graduated from Helena High School before playing at Montana Western. She played in 27 matches with Montana Western in the 2019 season, during which she totaled 457 assists, 219 digs and 14 kills.
She coached AAU teams and helped coach in other programs before taking the Whitehall job. She said she learned of the Whitehall opening while she was still in Dillon attending Montana Western.
"I'm definitely very excited and I'm confident in my abilities, the girls' ability and I have a great staff around me," Richtmyer said. "There's a lot to go into it and it can be nerve-wracking, but I've got a great support system here with me."
Richtmyer said she had met some of the Whitehall team at a Montana Western camp in the off-season and has fully embraced the team since arriving in Whitehall. While much of her team is young and Tuesday was the first high school competition for some, she said she is confident in her team's ability and attitude.
Haley Briggs, the team's sole senior, has joined juniors Maxine Hoagland and Eleni Vizzutti as well as sophomores Lindsay Briggs and Charity Neiskens to lead the young players this season. Four freshman are on the varsity team in Annabelle Welch, Lainey Ellison, Kary Ellison and Hope Mariarty.
"It's a lot of pressure knowing they believe in me and I've been nervous," Richtmyer said. "But I have a lot of knowledge from those who coached me. I've been telling the girls that I have confidence in them, so they should have confidence in themselves."
"I want to carry over things that I've learned," Richtmyer continued. "Attitude is a big deal to me and I think it'll either make or break this season. It's your will to succeed and support the girls around you, that's what my coaches instilled in me."
