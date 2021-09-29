HELENA — Lauren Heuiser, Kim Feller and Alex Bullock will all take the court Thursday night in the first crosstown volleyball match of the 2021 season. Stands figure to be packed, as they always seem to be in a Helena High-Capital matchup, but with fans permitted after a year of COVID protocols keeping them from the bleachers, noise levels could reach an all-time high.
“I am so excited because I expect it to be high energy,” Bullock said. “Everyone hasn’t been able to come to games in almost a year and a half. I think everyone is just really excited and looking forward to it. It’s always a different atmosphere. You can’t hear your coaches at some times, you have student sections yelling at you. It’s a whole different energy and perspective in the gym. I’m really excited for that.”
It is the same crowds that Heuiser’s, Feller’s and Bullock’s older sisters all played in front of during their time as Bengals. Elizabeth, Emily, and Caroline’s younger sisters — Lauren, Kim and Alex — are all juniors this season, continuing their family name at Helena High.
“I do think it’s unique to have so many siblings go through a program,” Bengals head coach Lindsey Day said. “I get to be the lucky one that gets some really great families to work with. I think I’m the lucky one that I’ve really had some awesome kids and families go through the program.”
Emily Feller and Caroline Bullock played their campaigns in 2019, and Elizabeth Heuiser was a senior in 2020. Feller and Heuiser are both currently playing volleyball in the Frontier Conference, while Caroline moved out to California.
Lauren was the lone member of the trio that got to play with her older sister, sharing the 2020 campaign with Elizabeth.
“It’s always fun. It was nice to have someone to look at,” Lauren said. “She definitely was someone that I looked up to, so it was fun to be able to play with her, especially in the crosstown atmosphere...She was just such a big part of the team, it was fun to be able to see her. She got so excited every time she did something good or someone else did something good.”
Lauren was an Honorable Mention All-Conference player last season at the same time as her older sister put the finishing touches on a career that included more than 700 kills, 264 in 2020 alone. Lauren’s situation is even more unique given that her younger sister — Birdie Heuiser — is a freshman on the team, making it a trio of Heuiser’s that have pulled on the Bengal jersey in the last two years.
“It’s really fun to have my little sister here and to kinda mentor her the way that my older sister mentored me,” Lauren said. “It’s really fun to have another Heuiser on the team.”
The younger Feller said that, while she never got to play with Emily, she attended practices with her. She remembers her sister’s focus in the days leading up to games — especially crosstown matches — and said that is something she wants to continue in her career.
“I always looked up to her,” Kim said. “She was always so calm and was always into the game. She’s always had success, which I try to be like her, kind of.”
Thursday will represent Kim’s third crosstown volleyball match, a series she remembers watching her sister play in over the last several years.
“I remember the game where they were at Capital and they were up,” Kim said. “Her energy just stayed high and she was just the leader that I know she is. Even the state championship two years ago, even though they may not have been winning, she just had fun with it. She was always out there playing hard.”
Alex, Caroline’s younger sibling, was a freshman on the junior varsity team when her sister was finishing up her high school playing days. Much like her teammates, with whom she shares a similar connection with, Alex was always motivated and inspired by her older sister.
“She always told me to have really high energy and to cheer for everyone on the court,” Alex said. “I think that’s what I want to be one of my biggest roles on the team, just everyone’s cheerleader. That was definitely what she always contributed to the team and she always inspired me to be the loudest cheerleader.”
Alex called blocking her sister in practice “the best feeling ever” and will be playing in the second crosstown match of her career on Thursday night.
“Just dancing in the locker room with all my teammates. Always being there for each other and getting excited and cheering on the court. That’s probably my favorite crosstown memory,” Alex said.
Day, who has gotten the opportunity to coach all three pairs of sisters, plus the youngest Heuiser, said each player has had something unique and individual to bring to the team, both on and off the court, and all differ from their siblings in terms of personality.
It was that group of older Heuiser, Feller and Bullock sisters that helped Helena High advance all the way to the 2019 Class AA State Championship game. Elizabeth was a senior on the team that nearly beat Capital last year, a victory that would have ended the Bruins’ long winning streak.
Each older sister left their individual mark on the Bengals program and helped teach their respective sisters how to do the same, making the transition to high school and the varsity level easier at the same time.
“My sister is younger than the other two’s older sisters, but they definitely helped us come into the program and make us feel more comfortable,” Lauren said. “The fact that we get to play together is just, it’s our favorite, we love to play together.”
Capital will once again enter a crosstown matchup as the reigning state champion, this time as the three-time defending state title holder. The Bruins have struggled so far this season, however, after losing a bevy of top contributors off last year’s squad.
Behind the play of key returners such as Rachael Stacey, Parklyn Heller, Kennedy Pocha and Kayla Almquist, the Bruins have played their way to a 3-3 record in the Western AA conference and Thursday's matchup is a pivotal one for both teams in the standings.
Helena has not beaten Capital in a volleyball match since 2018, adding further fuel to the fire Bengal players already have for wanting to beat the Bruins.
“I think the girls are really looking forward to it,” Day said. “Having a COVID year last year and not getting that crosstown atmosphere I think was a big bummer for the kids. I know that’s kinda what they worked toward all year. I’m excited that we’re gonna get that big atmosphere and that big student section that they love to play for…
“We’re just going into tomorrow confident with just trying to take care of our side of the net and play clean on our side...Just the consistency. We know that we’re gonna have some slumps, we know that we’re gonna go through some hard times throughout a match. Just not to let [Capital] go on runs and to keep their runs small. Just [have] that focus and that consistency.”
The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Helena High.
