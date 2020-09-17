BILLINGS — Losing a tight back-and-forth fourth set to go into a deciding fifth seems like the perfect time for a young volleyball team to question itself.
With five new starters, including three freshmen, Billings West is that young team. But the Golden Bears left little to doubt in a fifth set at Billings Senior on Thursday night.
For the second match in a row, West won the tie-breaking set, beating the Broncs 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-5 for another thrilling escape for the Bears, who moved their unbeaten record to 3-0.
The victory matched a similar 15-5 score over Bozeman Gallatin on Saturday, though in that match the Bears had to rebound from a 2-1 deficit in sets.
“I expect some lulls, but I expect them to pull themselves out of it,” West coach Monica Grimsrud said. “We actually talked about it today, you’re on the varsity level. Just because you’re freshmen doesn’t mean that’s the level you’re playing against. You guys are playing against girls who are two, three years older than you and you have to figure out a way to compete at that level if you want to be up here. It’s a special group.”
Freshman Sydney Pierce had 14 kills, six blocks and four aces to pace the Bears. Kourtney Grossman, another freshman led with 13 digs and junior Kaitlin Grossman added 14 kills. Taylor Graham had 28 assists and 11 digs.
Kaitlin Grossman and Graham, the team’s lone senior, are the only returning starters. Graham, in her third season seeing varsity time with the Bears, likes what’s she’s seen so far from her team.
“We’re very young, a lot of freshmen, but I feel like everyone’s a very hard worker so that helps us a lot, especially when it comes down to that fifth set,” Graham said. “I like that we all push through. We’re getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so that’s helping.”
The Bears scored 12 of the final 14 points of the first set to win going away, and it seemed like the night would belong to West. It did, but the Broncs (2-2) made it much more difficult in the end.
Anna Whitney led the Broncs with 10 kills, and Olivia LaBeau and Kara Pospisil both added nine. Emma Hanson had 13 digs and 31 assists, and Mya Pospisil led Senior with six aces.
“West has a really nice offense, they were able to put some balls away that we had a hard time responding to,” Senior coach Karen Swtizer said. “I think we should have blocked better. I think we can block better. And I think we will block better.”
