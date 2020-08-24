The public will have a chance to ask Yellowstone County's public health officer questions on Monday about the county's guidelines for athletic events, which, among other things, prohibits spectators.
The session with Felton will started at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. Executive director of Visit Billings Alex Tyson is moderating the event.
“There have been a lot of questions and comments about my Health Officer Order for fall athletics and activities,” Felton said in a press release by RiverStone Health. “I want to be able to address these concerns while helping the public understand the decision-making process and the considerations that went into the plan for high school and middle school athletics and associated activities. I am looking forward to a respectful discussion.”
The plan includes 18 requirements for athletic activities, four for associated activities and three for media. Some of these guidelines might be relaxed if COVID-19 data indicate that it's safe to do so, Felton said Tuesday.
One petition has been circulating online via Change.org asking for signatures to allow spectators at high school sports and performances. Just over 20,000 signatures have been collected with a goal of 25,000, according to the petition.
