BILLINGS — Weather again affected Billings high schools on Tuesday, with tennis matches, a track meet and softball games among events being postponed or canceled.

A tennis dual between Billings West and Billings Central was postponed, while the Senior at Butte track meet was canceled.

Tuesday’s softball game between Lockwood and Billings Central was rescheduled to May 9.

Also on Tuesday, a softball game between Hardin and Laurel was postponed with no makeup date announced.