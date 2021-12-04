Western A football
All-State selections
Kyle Holter, Butte Central; Eyston Lakkala, Butte Central; Cody Schweikert, Columbia Falls; Mason Peters, Columbia Falls; Isaiah Roth, Columbia Falls; Callahan Hoffman, Dillon; Connor Curnow, Dillon; Jon Kirkley, Dillon; Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; Carter White, Frenchtown; Peyton Hicks, Frenchtown; Kevin Hanenburg, Frenchtown; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton; Lucas Lant, Hamilton; Eli Taylor, Hamilton; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; Liam O’Connell, Hamilton; Tim Zohner, Hamilton; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton; Jonas Johnson, Hamilton; Cy Stevenson, Libby; Dawson DuMont, Polson; Jarrett Wilson, Polson; Braunson Henriksen, Polson; Colton Graham, Polson; Kellan Beller, Stevi; Ryder Barinowski, Whitefish; Ty Schwaiger, Whitefish; Kai Nash, Whitefish; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish; Bodie Smith, Whitefish; Jack Akey, Whitefish; Jaxson Schluach, Whitefish.
All-Conference selections
First-team offense: Jonas Johnson, Hamilton, center; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton, guard; Kevin Hanenburg, Frenchtown, guard; Kai Nash, Whitefish, guard; Andrew Burrow, Hamilton, tackle; Callahan Hoffman, tackle, Dillon; Lucas Lant, Hamilton, tight end; Jaxson Schluach, Whitefish, tight end; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton; quarterback; Jarrett Wilson, Polson; quarterback; Liam O’Connell, Hamilton, WR; Eli Taylor, Hamilton; WR; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown, WR; Colton Graham, Polson; WR; Bodie Smith, Whitefish; WR; Jon Kirkley, Dillon; WR. Tim Zohner, Hamilton, RB; Kellan Beller, Stevi, RB; Isaiah Roth, Columbia Falls, RB; Peyton Hicks, Frenchtown, RB; Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, RB; Ryder Barinowski, Whitefish, K.
First-team defense: Jonas Johnson, Hamilton, DL; Kevin Hanenburg, Frenchtown, DL; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, DE; Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, DE; Cy Stevenson, Libby, DE; Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, DE; Braunson Henriksen, Polson, DE; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, DE; Tim Zohner, Hamilton, LB; Liam O’Connell, Hamilton, LB; Connor Curnow, Dillon, LB; Lucas Lant, Hamilton, LB; Ty Schwaiger, Whitefish, LB; Jon Kirkley, Dillon, LB; Cody Schweikert, Columbia Falls, LB; Dawson DuMont, Polson, LB. Bodie Smith, Whitefish, S; Eyston Lakkala, Butte Central, S; Mason Peters, Columbia Falls, S; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, S. Eli Taylor Hamilton, CB; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown, CB; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, CB; Jack Akey, Whitefish, CB; Carter White, Frenchtown; returner.
CO-MOST VALUABLE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS: Tyson Rostad – Hamilton, Jarrett Wilson - Polson.
CO-MOST VALUABLE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS: Liam O’Connell - Hamilton/ Braunson Henriksen - Polson
Second-team offense: Kee Christiansen, Dillon, QB; Fynn Ridgeway, Whitefish, QB; Cody Schweikert, Columbia Falls, QB; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown, WR; Connor Curnow, Dillon, WR; Xavier Fisher, Polson, WR; Alex Muzquiz, Polson, WR; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, WR; Cade Morgan, Columbia Falls, WR. Kale Konen, Dillon, RB; Cy Stevenson, Libby, RB; Ty Schwaiger, Whitefish, RB; Kaden Nelson, Polson, K; Hunter Gum, Stevi, TE; Justice Johnson, Browning, TE; Tanner Harmon, Whitefish, T; Zane Nordwick, Libby, TE; Colin McIver, Hamilton, G; Tyler Michalkiewicz, Libby, G; Mason Smith, Libby, G; Ashton Akey, Whitefish, C; Eric Hart, Butte Central, C.
Second-team defense: Eric Hart, Butte Central, DL; Montana Cohenour, Whitefish, DL; Raphe Salmon, Columbia Falls, DL; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton, DE; Tripp Zhang, Libby, DE; Anthony Macias, Dillon, DE; Joe Sehulster, Butte Central, DE; Isaac Stoker, Corvallis, DE; Justice Johnson, Browning, DE; Kellan Beller, Stevi, LB; Peyton Hicks, Frenchtown, LB; Jace DeShazer, Libby, LB; Conner Vezina, Dillon, LB; Trent Wilson, Polson, LB; Moases George, East Helena, LB; Konnor Pochervina, Butte Central, LB; Zane McCallum, Columbia Falls; LB; Taylor Searle, Hamilton, S; Caleb Cheff, Ronan, S; Caden Hansen, Dillon, S; Logan Conklin, Whitefish, S. Tyson Bauder, Hamilton, CB; Jaxson Schlauch, Whitefish, CB; Maurice Redhorn III, Browning, S; Kaleb Folk, Libby, S.
Southwest A soccer
BOYS
All State
Raef Konzen Loyola 11; Clayton Ogilvie Loyola 12; Luke Sangster Corvallis 12; 4 Garrett Schreiber Stevensville 12; Braeden Stevens Hamilton 11; Cole Olson Stevensville 11; Jeremy Velasquez Frenchtown 12; Kolbet Schricte Loyola 11.
First Team All Conference
Levi Weidkamp Corvallis 11; Mathew Radford Stevensville 12; Tyler DiMaggio Frenchtown 11.
Second Team All Conference
Tim Hickey Corvallis 12; Jack Hanssen Corvallis 10; Rylan Campbell Stevensville 12; Jacob Yaskus Stevensville 11; Cooper Faust Frenchtown 11; Lino Espinosa Porto Frenchtown 12; James Truax Hamilton 11; Kellen Yockey Hamilton 11; Troy Alford Loyola 11; Luca Dombrowski Loyola 11; Max Sianchuk Loyola 12.
Honorable Mention
Janis Wingerath Stevensville 12; Thomas Walthall Loyola 11; Isaac Harmon Hamilton 12; Ian Wilson Corvallis 12; Levi Zandi Frenchtown 9
GIRLS
All State
Kyra Nishimoto Stevensville 12; Gracie Vasquez Hamilton 11; Anika Chavez Loyola 11; Josie Lewis Stevensville 11; Kelsen Zahn Stevensville 11; Em Courchesne Hamilton 11; Ella Dowd Corvallis 12.
First Team All Conference
Shayla Dyer Frenchtown 12; Victoria Uskoski Stevensville 11; Taylor McCarthy Hamilton 10; Heather Haskins Frenchtown 9.
Second Team All Conference
Rylee Herbstritt Corvallis 11; Mo Antrim Loyola 10; Dawsyn Brewer Stevensville 10; Maddie Sacry Stevensville 11; Lexi Brenneman Hamilton 11; Simona Rizzon Hamilton 11; Sara Losing Loyola 9; Avery Lecholat Loyola 9; Madison Henry Corvallis 12; Madalyn Wiese Frenchtown 10; Kristin Polly Stevensville 12.
Honorable Mention
Brynne Johnson Hamilton 11; Drew Lamb Loyola 9; Emma Magnuson Frenchtown 12; Sydney Wolsky Corvallis 11; Maya Peretto Stevensville 10
District 6-B all-conference volleyball
First team
Kasidy Yeoman, Florence (all-state); Malia Harris, Anaconda (all-state); Natalie Clevenger, Loyola (all-state); Jaidyn Larson, Florence; Skyla Pierson, Deer Lodge; Kolbi Wood, Florence; Jerny Crawford, Arlee.
Second team
Makena Patrick, Anaconda; Nia McClananhan, Deer Lodge; Madison Potter, Florence; Hailey Camp, Loyola; Taryn Lamb, Deer Lodge; Ava Bellamah, Loyola; Jami Janetski, Loyola.
Coach of the year: Christy Duchien, Florence.
