Huntley Project Duals (copy)

Lockwood and Billings Senior wrestle in an exhibition match during the Huntley Project Duals wrestling meet at Huntley Project High School on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. This year's tourney is Saturday in Worden. 

 Billings Gazette file photo

WORDEN — The 30th Annual Huntley Project Duals are scheduled for Saturday at Huntley Project High School.

Overall, 16 wrestling teams are entered and there will be four four-team pools.

The tourney begins at 8:30 a.m.. Pool wrestling is scheduled to begin hourly after the first dual with the final pool competition at 1:30 p.m.

At 2:30, bracket wrestling begins. At 3:30, the semifinals will be held and the consolation bracket begins at 4:30.

The championship bracket begins at 5:45.

Pool A consists of Glendive, Shepherd, Greybull, Wyoming, and Huntley Project.

Pool B consists of Billings West JV, Columbus, Hardin, and Baker.

Pool C consists of Billings Skyview JV, Fort Benton, Red Lodge, and Billings Central.

Pool D consists of Broadus, Laurel JV, Lockwood and the Billings Senior JV.

