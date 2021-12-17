WORDEN — The 30th Annual Huntley Project Duals are scheduled for Saturday at Huntley Project High School.
Overall, 16 wrestling teams are entered and there will be four four-team pools.
The tourney begins at 8:30 a.m.. Pool wrestling is scheduled to begin hourly after the first dual with the final pool competition at 1:30 p.m.
At 2:30, bracket wrestling begins. At 3:30, the semifinals will be held and the consolation bracket begins at 4:30.
The championship bracket begins at 5:45.
Pool A consists of Glendive, Shepherd, Greybull, Wyoming, and Huntley Project.
Pool B consists of Billings West JV, Columbus, Hardin, and Baker.
Pool C consists of Billings Skyview JV, Fort Benton, Red Lodge, and Billings Central.
Pool D consists of Broadus, Laurel JV, Lockwood and the Billings Senior JV.
