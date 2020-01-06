BILLINGS — Members of the Sidney wrestling community have been looking forward to this week for a long time.
On Thursday, fans of the top-ranked and two-time defending State A champion Eagles will have the chance to watch and cheer during three duals at the Sidney High School gymnasium.
The Dickinson (North Dakota) JV and Sidney JV will meet at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity wrestlers from each school. When the varsity match is over, the main event featuring Montana State-Northern vs. Minot State (North Dakota) will be held.
MSU-Northern is 3-2 in duals this year and ranked 18th in the NAIA coaches poll. Minot State, an NCAA Division II school, is 3-3.
Guy Melby, who has been guiding the Eagles for 34 years, said “many years ago” Sidney hosted a college dual pitting Dickinson State against a Canadian school.
“We’ve always wanted to get a college dual here and let the people of Sidney see what it is about,” said Melby. “It should be fun.”
While Thursday highlights the schedule, the Eagles are in the thick of their schedule.
On Saturday, the home-standing Sidney improved to 16-0 in duals with a 55-6 victory over Havre and a 53-12 triumph over Lewistown.
On Tuesday, Sidney will host Watford City (North Dakota) with the varsity starting at approximately 6:30 p.m. And on Friday and Saturday, Sidney will compete at the Bismarck (North Dakota) Rotary.
Last year at the Bismarck Civic Center, the Eagles edged Bismarck High School by one point, 213-212, for the championship.
Melby said this year’s Rotary field includes 34 teams.
“Besides our tournament, it’s the toughest tourney we go to,” he said. “There will be Minnesota and South Dakota teams there and all the big North Dakota schools.”
Sidney also has a unique date on the calendar on Jan. 16. Like other schools have begun to do, the Eagles and Glendive will be mixing basketball and wrestling together with three contests on the schedule at the Sidney gym.
A girls basketball contest between the two schools will start the evening at 5 p.m., with wrestling to follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. The boys basketball contest will conclude the night.
“We are trying a couple different things and trying to create more interest for the sport of wrestling,” Melby said. “The college dual is pretty sweet and then the wrestling between the basketball games. You get wrestling fans who never get to see basketball and basketball fans who never get to see wrestling. We put them together. Our AD, Chris Lee, has done a good job of working together with Glendive.”
But, before a night of singlets and basketballs the Eagles will concentrate on the next five days.
“It should be an exciting week for us,” Melby said.
