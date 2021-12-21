BILLINGS — Simultaneous face-offs.
Two different announcers making the introductions.
Two mats on the floor.
It all added up to two schools battling it out in a boys and girls wrestling dual at the same time Tuesday night at the Billings Senior gym.
In what the coaches said was the first time for the feat to occur in Billings, the girls had a dual at the same time as the varsity boys. The first season of sanctioned girls wrestling in the Treasure State occurred last year and up until this time, the girls mainly wrestled in the JV matches before the varsity boys with the exception of when a girl cracked the boys varsity starting lineup.
Senior High had a large team last year and placed second in the state. This year, the Skyview program has enough girls to field a dual lineup, thus making the Tuesday festivities possible.
Senior swept the competition, with the Broncs girls winning 36-15 and the Broncs boys prevailing 54-12.
And while winning is always key, this night was also important for the significance of the moment.
The Broncs’ Gracelyn Hanson (113 pounds) was victorious by pin in 30 seconds.
“She tried getting me in a head and arm and I reversed it,” said Hanson.
Hanson said it was thrilling to be a part of the historic moment.
“It was a lot of fun and a great experience,” she said. “It was the girls first varsity matches and I was so happy to be a part of that.”
Senior’s Gracy Jones (145) also won by fall in 1:12.
While she enjoys participating in invitationals, too, Jones said she likes the team aspect of duals.
“I thought it was fun and a new experience,” she said. “I like the duals. It gives us a chance to be there as a team instead of matches all day and you really get to cheer on everyone.”
Jones described the atmosphere Tuesday as “intense” and said entering the contest the Broncs “were definitely ready and telling each other to go out there and kick some butt and getting each other pumped up and ready to go.”
Kassidee Savaria, a state champion last year at 205 for the Falcons, said it is exciting to see the growth of the sport and she is happy to see the number of girls participating in the sport at Skyview increase. On Tuesday, Savaria (205) won by pin in 53 seconds.
“We were at three girls last year and now we’re up to 12,” she said. “It’s always fun getting new girls out. You get to meet new people and share your love of wrestling with others.”
Evija Cagle earned a 5-4 decision at 132 pounds.
A highlight for Cagle was “to go out at the same time as the boys and have the same announcements. It was really cool to see.”
Cagle, who placed sixth at the state meet last year at 126 pounds, said the trailblazers of last season have helped to inspire other girls take up the sport.
“Last year set it up for the sport to keep growing,” she said. “Once they saw other girls they knew going out to try wrestling, it encouraged other girls to try it.
“It was really fun (Tuesday night). I’ve grown since last year and have more confidence and am really enjoying it.”
And while the night will be remembered for its significance in providing excitement, with the girls experiencing a duals introduction and shaking hands with their opponent prior to the match — the boys had a little fun, too.
The Broncs boys improved to 8-1 with their victory.
“It was our first home dual of the year,” said Senior boys coach Josh Beeman. “It was a good atmosphere and fun to have the girls wrestle at the same time as the boys. … It was a good time.”
Beeman did say the boys team has a little work to do over the Christmas break.
“We have a lot to improve on, starting with some team bonding and getting everyone on the same page,” he said. “We have to have one common goal.”
First-year Skyview boys coach Jon Verlanic said the Falcons are now 5-4 in duals.
Verlanic explained his team continues to improve.
“We are showing up to practice and dual meets and tournaments to compete,” he said.
Some of the Falcons are banged up and Verlanic said the Christmas break will be a good time to rest and get ready for the second part of the season.
“It wasn’t our best lineup for the season, but our best lineup for today,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.