BILLINGS — Wrestling programs are now being offered at Red Lodge and Lockwood this season. And beginning next season, girls wrestling will be offered as a sanctioned sport by the Montana High School Association.
The story does not end there, however, as because of a new wrestling co-op with Billings Central and Joliet, two new students are part of the Rams’ wrestling team.
The pair of juniors have experienced the ups and downs of wrestling, but say they plan to wrestle again next year.
Connor Coate (132 pounds) is a starter for the Rams, and although sometimes the wins are hard to come by, he likes the fact that wrestling is teaching him how to work hard, saying, “You’re on your own. You have to put the effort in.”
Gunnar Ward (285) had a 3-3 record when he suffered a broken lower left leg in wrestling practice prior to Christmas break.
“It was the most painful thing I’ve ever done. It hurt a lot,” Ward said.
While there have been obstacles, and wrestling definitely requires hard work, the two are appreciative to have the opportunity to compete in the sport at the high school level.
The duo commutes to practice, and Coate, Ward, or Ward’s parents have taken turns behind the wheel for the approximately 35-mile trip. Practice at Central is usually over at approximately 5:45 p.m. and then the duo returns home. On the few occasions when there has been unfavorable weather, the two have missed the weekday workouts.
The schedule, and commute, can lead to a long day.
“They get exhausting, too, especially after a hard practice, on our way home,” Ward said of the drives.
Ward, who will miss track and field this season with the injury but hopes to return in time for football camp in June, still attends most practices and competitions.
“I like to come and watch and lift weights during practice,” he said. “I still joke around with them and things like that, plus keep Connor motivated to do it.”
Billings Central wrestling coach Barry Morgan said he respects the dedication of Coate and Ward.
“It’s a hard sport. It’s no joke,” Morgan said. “These guys go above and beyond and have to commute in every day and after some of these harder practices, these guys have to drive back home. You have to admire that. They show up and work hard.
“These kids are good kids and work hard and have made friends.”
Both Coate and Ward were excited to hear about the new co-op opportunity.
Coate wrestled for a handful of years as a youth and participated in the sport in middle school while living in Washington state. He moved to Joliet as a freshman and there was not a wrestling team for him to join.
“It’s good wrestling again,” he said. “It’s fun.”
Ward said he wrestled for the Carbon County Wrestling Club in Roberts until sixth grade. He also wrestled for the Renegades Wrestling Club in Billings, where Morgan served as one of the coaches. He did not wrestle in middle school as the sport is not offered at that level in Joliet.
As a youth, Ward said he won freestyle, Greco-Roman and folkstyle championships at the AAU Grand Nationals tournament in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“That was my last year wrestling,” he said. “I was really excited (for this season). I was really good at wrestling when I was little. I figured it would carry over, but it didn’t.”
However disappointing his leg injury has been, Ward said he does not regret coming out for wrestling and looks forward to competing next season.
“I still have something to prove,” he said.
One of the most important things to Ward has been the new friendships he’s formed through wrestling. The heavyweight explained that the teammates have bonded through grueling practices.
“They pretty much accepted us in immediately,” he said of his Rams teammates. “Random strangers became close friends. The thing that has brought us closest together was suffering together.”
Coate said he also appreciates the rugged practices.
“You get good at wrestling and get in shape,” he said.
Ward said he thinks others, including some students who are in eighth grade this year, from Joliet will join the Rams next season. Morgan welcomes that news. He’s been very pleased to have Coate and Ward on this year’s Rams squad.
“They are two kids who wanted to wrestle and they didn’t have the opportunity,” Morgan said. “Any two kids that want to wrestle, I’m happy to have.”
