LAUREL — The Eastern A wrestling divisional on Saturday at Laurel High School was just one stop on Aden Graves’ journey toward joining the elite list of Montana’s four-time state champions.
Graves, Sidney’s 160-pound stalwart, captured his fourth division crown with a 5-0 decision over Lewistown’s Wyatt Elam, which helped the Eagles win their 25th Eastern A title in the long tenure of coach Guy Melby.
It was another good day for the Eagles. But Graves has been eyeing this weekend’s state tournament, which returns to its regular format at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
“It’s a good step toward what I’ve been working for this whole time,” said Graves, who will try to become the state’s 38th four-time champ and the third from Sidney to accomplish the feat. “It’s pretty cool, but the work’s not done yet. Gotta keep going.”
Sidney won the team title with 243.5 points. The Eagles had three other individual champions in Reece Graves at 113 pounds, Owen Lonski at 126 and Zander Burnison at 152.
Melby, whose team is the four-time defending Class A state champion, said it was a good tune-up.
“Our guys wrestled really tough today and with a lot of purpose,” he said. “We had some gut-check matches and ended up coming out on top of most of those. I think we’ve set ourselves up pretty good.”
Laurel finished in second place with 196.5 points, and had Elijah Nose (103) and Ashton Ulschak (132) win titles.
The third place team was Havre, which scored 186.5 points. Orion Thivierge, at 170 pounds, won his second divisional title for the Blue Ponies, and is eyeing his third state crown at Metra.
“It feels nice. It’s nice to get the win,” said Thivierge, a senior. “If you qualify for the state tournament, that’s what matters. I’ve never looked at divisionals as a must win, but it feels nice. It always feels nice to win.”
Owen Younger (152), Camden Johnson (170) and Cole Younger (182) took home third-place medals for Laurel.
“We looked pretty good,” Laurel coach Ted Hill said of his team’s performance. “Second is better than third, I guess. Havre’s got a good team, and Sidney’s got a good team, so hats off to those guys. We’re wrestling pretty well. I think we can turn a few matches around next week that we lost here and polish up a few positions. We’re in a good spot.”
Miles City was the fourth-place team with 177 points. The Cowboys had three wrestlers win division titles in Isaac Beardsley at 120 pounds, Currey Brown at 138 and Gabe Walker at 285.
Brown’s was a 3-1 overtime victory in the finals over Hardin’s Sean Mehling. The duo also went into OT at the Cowboy Invitational earlier in the season, which Brown won 4-2.
“It feels good,” Brown said. “I’m closer to that end goal and closer to what I’ve wanted to achieve since I was four years old.”
Livingston had two individual champions and placed fifth in the team standings with 137 points. Danyk Jacobsen won the 145-pound crown and Cade Gubler prevailed at 182.
Jacobsen’s win was over Sidney’s Zander Dean, who had been ranked No. 1 at 145 during the season. They had not wrestled previously.
“I knew who he was, I’d seen him wrestle,” said Jacobsen, who won a state title at 138 last year. “I don’t really look at the rankings. I always know that I have the ability.”
Other second placers were Sidney’s Gordon Knapp at 103 pounds, Lockwood’s Dalton Hinebauch at 113, Glendive’s Austin Berry at 120, Sidney’s Ben Carlsen at 126, Lewistown’s Kason Olson at 132, Sidney’s Zander Dean at 145, Havre’s Riley Pleninger at 152, Sidney’s Grady Nelson at 170, Havre’s Kale VanCampen at 182, Livingston’s Lyom Bullard at 205 and Miles City’s Holden Meged at 285.
Other third-place finishers included Miles City’s Caleb Smith at 103 pounds, Glendive’s Sheldon Rod at 113, Havre’s Carson Harris at 120, Livingston’s Colter Fleming at 126, Gage McGillvray at 132 and Trae DeSaveur at 138, Havre’s Reinhardt Bold at 145, Hardin’s Kadyen Howe at 160, Havre’s Randy Tommerup at 205 and Billings Central’s Seth Benge at 285.
There were only three pins in the finals, and three others were decided in overtime. The pins were achieved by Laurel’s Nose, Hardin’s Pallone and Miles City’s Walker.
“I tell you what, in the finals today there were some high-level matches going on,” Melby said. “Just great matches, and that’s the way it should be in the finals.”
The state wrestling tournament begins with the girls matches on Thursday and will continue through Saturday at Metra.
