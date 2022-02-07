BOZEMAN — State wrestling at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is arguably one of the most electrifying atmospheres in all of high school sports. Perhaps it’s the hard nosed nature of the sport. Or maybe it’s the amount of fans it attracts. Whatever it may be, intensity fills the air so thick you can taste it.
This year, things will look a bit different.
For the first time, high school girls will be joining the event, which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And if history repeats itself, Poplar's Jazmin Gorder will be standing on the podium as the champion in the 113-pound weight class in the girls tournament.
Wearing long braids and a soft smile, Gorder remembers when she started wrestling. At 13 years old, her parents enrolled her in AAU simply because her siblings had joined. Her father, Chris, a former state champion wrestler from Poplar himself, wanted to give his kids an opportunity to try out the sport he loved.
The Chippewa Cree (Turtle Mountain) athlete from the northeast corner of the state didn’t expect to like the sport, much less fall in love with it. One year into AAU, she was hooked.
“I love the challenge of the sport and what it does for the mind and body," she said. "It trains you to think a step ahead and process things faster.”
Gorder boasts a 16-4 record this year. Three losses came against boys and one when she wrestled in the 120-pound weight class.
Wresting isn’t all she excels in, either.
As a junior, she took second in the Class B state track and field meet in the 800 meters, sixth in 1,600 meters (good for all-state still) and just missed placing in the 3,200 by one spot. She also runs cross country and plays volleyball.
Soon, she will have to decide what sport to pursue in college — along with plans of a nursing degree — as she has offers in track, and wrestling, as well as offers to do both.
“I participate in sports all year round so I can stay in shape and keep myself healthy," she said. "Each sport helps me excel in the next one.”
As much as she loves track, her mind is completely focused on wrestling and how far she has come.
As a freshman, she was one of a few girls to start the season on the boys team and was the lone female standing by the end of the year. She continued to work tirelessly as a sophomore, and by her junior year girls wrestling became an MHSA-sanctioned sport.
“Wrestling against the boys is what made me better," she said. "It's why I am where I am. They were bigger, faster, and stronger.”
Gorder is self-motivated, although she does look to her dad, her coach and her most inspirational teammate, Jase Frederick, for a boost of confidence now and again. Before every match, she warms up with her father by her side and her family in the stands.
The momentum for the sport is building and Jason Frederick, Poplar’s fifth-year head coach, likes what he sees.
“We’re in the second year of a two-year pilot program to see how it does," Jason Frederick said. "Participation is the biggest factor the MHSA is looking for to make the next steps. We have 30 girls in the AAU program right now for ages 4-15 so we’re headed in the right direction.”
Currently, there are no qualifications to make it to state. Team classifications do not exist. The goal is to eventually have those qualifications in place and move into classes such as AA, A and B-C. Teamwise, Class AA teams are way ahead as far as numbers go.
If community support was a deciding factor in where girls wrestling goes from here, the Poplar team would be leading the pack.
“It’s been great,” Frederick said. "We see more and more fans in the stands now than we ever have. Having the girls team brings more excitement to the community.”
Gorder is also well aware of what bringing home that second state championship would mean to her community, coaches and family.
“I want to spread some positivity in this community — it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do," she said. "I am here to inspire others and let them know you can do anything you put your mind to.”
And that she has done. Putting her mark in the history books, for a second time, would be icing on the cake.
