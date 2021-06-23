HELENA — The Helena Capital wrestling program has been trending in the right direction in recent years under Jeff Mahana. But after he stepped down following the 2020-21 season, the Bruins needed a new head coach and as strange as it might seem, an old Butte High Bulldog ended up being the perfect fit.
The man taking over the job of leading the Capital wrestling program is Shawn Graham, the executive director of the Montana Teachers' Retirement System, and former Butte wrestler.
"I'm honored to take the reins as the head coach of the Bruin wrestling team," Graham said this spring. "Coach Mahana left the program in great shape with solid numbers and several state place winners returning next season. The cupboard is more than half-full."
The Bruins have never won team state championship in Class AA wrestling. CHS has crowned numerous individual state champions, including two last March in Noah Kovick and Carson DesRosier, who is also the program's first three-time finalist, but the team title is a much tougher, task, one Graham knows a little bit about from his time wrestling under Montana coaching legend Jim Street.
Street, who retired back in 2008, was the long-time coach of the Bulldogs and his teams won 15 state championships over the course of his career including 13 in a row. Graham was part of that 13th team back in 1993.
"I wrestled at Butte High School, under coach (Jim) Street," he said. "I was varsity only one year, but I was varsity on that 13th state championship team."
Graham said he grew up in a small town outside of Butte and didn't take part in organized sports until his freshman year of high school, yet wrestling caught his interest.
"I was a rodeo kid," he said. "But a lot of my buddies told me that wrestling is good for core strength so I started doing it, and enjoyed it. I learned a lot from it, especially from a work ethic perspective."
Graham has been involved in coaching youth wrestling around Helena for the past decade and already had close ties to the Bruin program since his son, Dylan Graham just finished his second season wrestling for CHS. The rising junior has back-to-back podium finishes to his credit.
"I have been involved in the wrestling program here in Helena, one way or another for about 10 years," Shawn said. "Most of the kids on this (Capital) team, I've coached them at one time or another and I just want to see this program keep being one of the top programs in Class AA."
Capital has started to contend more in the team competition and even though the Bruins have yet to record a top-three finish in school history, Graham is hoping to change that and having DesRosier back for his senior season can't hurt.
"He's going to be like another assistant coach in some regards," Graham said of DesRosier. "We've already talked about him driving some of the off-schedule workouts this summer. His drive and work ethic are unmatched.
"He's got a chance to make school history this year and we are going to try and help him achieve that."
In terms of Capital working its way into team contention in Class AA, Graham said better participation was key.
"It's about depth and you need to have at least two per weight class," he said. "Then you need to qualify 60-70 percent of them to be among those top three teams. It's a tough nut to crack and it's all based on numbers."
Numbers and the wrestlebacks are vital to winning team hardware at state tournaments, something Graham learned at Butte High.
"It's absolutely through those guys who are placing fourth, fifth and sixth," Graham said of winning trophies/titles. "Those guys coming through makes all the difference and that's why you need that depth."
In addition to team and individual success at Capital, Graham will also get a chance to coach both of his sons, Dylan and Cole, which he says won't be anything new.
"I have coached them both in multiple sports," Shawn said. "I don't see it being an issue. We are able to separate what happens on the football field or the wrestling mat. I'm looking forward to it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.