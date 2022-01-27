ANACONDA — With postseason tournaments approaching, Anaconda will host the Townsend Bulldogs on Friday night in the Battle for the Copper Shamrock.
It will also be Senior Night for the Copperheads, who will honor their eight seniors before hitting their home mat for the last time this season. Anaconda will send some wrestlers to divisionals at the Butte Civic Center on Feb. 4 and 5, as well as state the following weekend, but not the entire roster.
The Copper Shamrock is a travelling trophy that stays with the winner of the annual dual between Anaconda and the Bulldogs. It looks like, well, a big copper shamrock... exactly what it sounds like.
"When we went to B-C, we just kind of anchored off (Townsend) being our main rival," said Copperheads coach Joe Casey. "They've always been pretty competitive and we're trying to get to that same standpoint. It's just a good ending to the year, and it's fun."
As things wind down in preparation for divisionals and eventually state at the Metra in Billings, having a high-energy dual in front of a big crowd as oppose to a grueling tournament seems like the ideal way to wrap up the regular season. Teams generally want to minimize wear and tear leading up to the most important time of the year.
"We want to make it fun, exciting and host a good dual," Casey said. "That's just a good way to end the year."
Last year's battle in Townsend came down to the final match, which was won by Anaconda's Lane Laymen. A sophomore at the time, his victory sent the Copper Shamrock home with the Copperheads for the first time in four years. If Casey's squad can repeat, the trophy will remain in the Smelter City until 2023.
Anaconda's success starts with juniors Nate Blodnick at 103 pounds and Tommy Sawyer at 138 pounds, two names synonymous with Copperheads wrestling for the past three seasons.
Casey is also intrigued by what he thinks will be "a really tough matchup" at 152 between Anaconda senior Jaiden Connors and Townsend's Riley Richtmyer.
The Copperheads' coach is also excited to see how Aiden Miller stacks up with whichever 205-pounder the Bulldogs decide pit against him.
"He's gonna have some competition," Casey said. "He's really been a good upper-weight for us. And like anybody else, he'll be super motivated in front of his home crowd. He wants to be in a big dual and really wrestle hard."
With two evenly matched squads, the 2022 Battle for the Copper Shamrock could very well come down to the last match of the night for the second year in a row.
"(Laymen) comes into this really motivated," Casey said of his heavyweight who clinched last year's victory over the Bulldogs. "He wants to get out there and wrestle hard, and finish strong.
"I want everything to go good for our seniors. It'll be a battle. As long as they wrestle tough, the score will take care of itself. But also it's fun to watch those guys that end the dual, our upper-weight guys, bring it home for us."
The seniors who will be honored Friday night are: Cora Pesanti, Aaron Michels, Taylor Houlberg, Joe Williams, Julian Gomez, Justin Jette, Connors and Kyle Larson.
"I'm just excited for them to finish their careers at home with a big dual," Casey said.
Wrestling with only one open weight class, 160, the Copperheads boast depth throughout the roster. This will come into play during tournament time, when the objective is to send the best wrestlers to the compete. Doubling up in a weight class or classes is allowed, so it comes down to who can maximize points for the team.
"It's been an improvement since last year," Casey said. "We have a pretty good sized senior class, so we're going to lose guys. But we've got a pretty solid blue-collar work ethic. These guys are grinding through some matches and the depth is there."
If this season was any indication of how the postseason could unfold, Blodnick and Sawyer are likely to be in the mix for state titles. Sawyer is currently Montana's top-ranked 138-pounder in B-C and Blodnick is ranked No. 3 in the state.
Friday night's Battle for the Copper Shamrock is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Gym in Anaconda.
