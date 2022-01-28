ANACONDA — The Copper Shamrock stays in the Smelter City for another year.
The Anaconda wrestling team wrapped up the Class B-C regular season with a 45-24 dual win over the Townsend Bulldogs on Friday night in the Snake Pit. The winner of this annual season-ending dual, along with bragging rights, gets to hold onto the travelling Copper Shamrock trophy until the two squads meet again. The Bulldogs have historically dominated, but Friday marked the second straight year the Copperheads have come out on top.
It was also Senior Night as Anaconda honored its eight senior wrestlers before the first match of the dual.
"It was a good way to send the seniors out," said Copperheads coach Joe Casey. "We always look forward to this dual. It was great that this year we hosted it, and it was a fun one. I mean, there were some wild matches."
It was all Anaconda early on. The 103-pound class was open for both teams and Nate Blodnick got a win by forfeit at 113. After Aaron Michels beat J.R. Harrell at 120 and Colin Sampson, 126, won by forfeit the Copperheads led 15-0. Anaconda's Joseph Kerbis was able to turn Thomas Buresh at 3:10 for six more Copperheads points in the 132-pound match, which made it 21-0.
138-pound Hunter McCarthy got the Bulldogs on the board win a pin of Joe Williams at 1:51. In the 145-pound match, top-ranked (at 138) Tommy Sawyer answered right back for Anaconda by pinning Griffin Hunt with seven seconds left in the match.
Down 27-6, Townsend found an answer and rattled off 18 straight points to cut the Copperheads lead to 27-24. Pins by Riley Richtmyer (152) and Dawson Sweat (160) along with a forfeit win by Klause Rauser put the Bulldogs right back in the mix.
After watching their lead shrink to just three points with three matches to go, Anaconda had the final say as the Copperheads' upper-weights sealed the deal with three straight falls to close out the dual.
"There were some things that could have went either way," Casey said. "But at the end of the day, we came out strong, got a good victory and it gives us momentum for next weekend."
Ethan Goldberg, 182, finally got Walker Spurlock turned with two seconds until the final buzzer. Then it was Aiden Miller, 205, who pinned Julian Stewart at 3:00. Finally, Layne Laymen put the exclamation point on the night with a fall over Seth Helgerson at 1:32 to end the heavyweight match.
There were two matches that did not count toward the dual score. Anaconda's Justin Jette was pinned by Townsend's Ace Edgerton in a 145-pound match. Then, Copperheads senior Cora Pesanti secured one last victory in front of her home crowd by pinning her teammate, Michels, who had won earlier in the evening.
"It definitely helps these guys mentally," Casey said. "When you come together as a team and win big in front of the home crowd, it just kind of galvanizes things a little bit. We'll take it but next week, you know, it's going to be a tough week."
Aside from practice, the next time Anaconda hits the mat will be Feb. 4 and 5 at the Butte Civic Center for the divisional tournament.
"We're going to enjoy (the win) very shortly," Casey said. "Divisionals and tournament time is what we prep for. So this is fun. But now it's like, yeah, the next phase is divisionals. Now we prep for them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.