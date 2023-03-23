BILLINGS — Streaming across the home page of the Montana Open Wrestling Tournament website, it reads “SOLD OUT!!!!!!! SOLD OUT FOR 2023!!! Montana Open 2023 OPEN IS ON IT'S WAY! LET'S WRESTLE!”
No, the scroll on the website isn’t stuck on a previous year, it’s just that the ever-popular spring wrestling tournament held at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark continues to draw thousands of wrestlers to the Magic City.
This year, the tournament is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again this year in the 17th edition of the tourney there are a record-number of wrestlers set to compete. Longtime tourney director Jason Wiers of Bozeman said there are 2,486 paid registrations.
“That's the most ever,” Wiers wrote in an email to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com of the 2,486 paid registrations. “More amazing is the fact that we sold out in only six days this year. It was truly a surreal experience to watch that happen. It caught a lot of people off-guard and we've spent the last two months having to inform hundreds of people that we can't add them to the tournament. That's not been my favorite thing to do. ... As always, our tournament committee will have to review what is right for the event and decide on if changes need to take place to allow folks who want to attend that opportunity to do so.”
Last year, the tourney was capped at 2,400 wrestlers, which surpassed the previous record of 2,115 entrants set in 2019. The 2019 tourney marked the third straight year a new participation mark was established.
In 2018, there were 1,945 wrestlers competing at the Metra and in 2017 there were 1,640. The event wasn’t contested in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.
Metra has been the longtime home for the tourney, which was contested in Bozeman at the Valley Ice Garden and then Montana State University for the first two iterations.
Since being moved to the Magic City, the tournament has been contested at the Metra every year it has been held but 2011. That year, the competition was at the Butte Civic Center due to ongoing renovations and repairs at the Metra following a tornado that damaged the facility in June 2010.
Overall there will be wrestlers from 16 different states competing. States represented will be Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Colorado, Minnesota, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Louisiana, Alaska, California, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida. The Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan will also be represented.
This year, in a new twist, the action begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the 15U, 18U and Open divisions.
Weigh-ins for the 15U, 18U and Open divisions are Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Weigh-ins for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U are Friday from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. With wrestling occurring simultaneously, the entry for weigh-ins will be in the back right (southwest) corner of First Interstate Arena Wiers noted.
On Saturday, doors open at 7 a.m. and opening ceremonies are at 8:15 a.m. Wrestling will begin after opening ceremonies conclude with the 6U, 8U and 10U action slated for 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the 12U, 15U, 18U divisions will be contested.
On Sunday, the doors open at 8 a.m. and wrestling begins at 9 a.m. for all remaining brackets.