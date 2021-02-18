BILLINGS — Chinook’s Rebecca Stroh has already written her own chapter in the state wrestling history books.
In 2018, Stroh and Tjo Friis of Anaconda tangled in the first all-girls state tournament match in Montana history.
Stroh won the 103-pound first-round match by fall in 5:47 and went on to become the first female state-placer in Class B-C history when she finished sixth.
The next two years, Stroh again qualified for the state tournament but at 113 pounds.
This year Stroh is a senior and sports a 16-4 record and was No. 1 at 113 pounds in the final all-class girls rankings.
She’ll enter the inaugural girls state championships on Friday and Saturday at Lockwood High School seeking to become a champion. This season, girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport and was implemented as a two-year pilot program by the Montana High School Association.
Chinook co-head coach Perry Miller said Stroh hasn’t been beaten at 113 pounds all year and her losses were when she wrestled up a weight class.
“She is very excited,” Miller said. “She is very much looking forward to it. It’s obviously her senior year and she has an opportunity here at the state tournament. She has put in a lot of time.”
Stroh is the younger sister of brothers Robert and Ben Stroh, both of whom wrestled at the University of Wyoming. Robert was a three-time state titlist at Chinook and Ben was a four-time state champion for the Sugarbeeters and later claimed an NAIA national title while competing at Montana State-Northern.
Miller said he and co-head coach Adam Tilleman and assistant Ben Stroh are happy there is this opportunity for both Rebecca Stroh and Chinook’s other state participant, freshman Ryley Hofeldt (132).
“Absolutely we are excited for them,” Miller said. “I think it’s absolutely phenomenal that we have the girls tournament going and the girls are competing in the numbers they have and have fallen in love with the sport like us coaches have for decades and decades. As a coaching staff we are super pumped.”
Kalispell Flathead coach Jeff Thompson is another one of those involved in Montana wrestling for many years to be ecstatic about the first-year sport.
Flathead will likely be among the favorites in the team race with 17 wrestlers and Thompson is happy about that. However, with this being the first year of the sport and with many teams not having competed against each other it’s hard to predict how things will shake out at Lockwood High over the next two days.
Every girl who wrestled this year was eligible to compete at the state tournament. Overall on Jan. 25, there were 169 girls certified to wrestle in Montana through the weight management rules. Of that total, 148 girls wrestlers from 45 different teams will compete in 11 weight classes on Friday and Saturday. Some girls won’t be wrestling at state due to injuries, not finishing the season, or other reasons.
Without any divisionals as every girls wrestler was able to advance to state, an online seeding meeting was held this week and brackets are available to view on the Montana High School Association website.
“There’s so many unknowns,” Thompson said. “With this being an all-class, we haven’t seen much of the east side of the state. We went to a mixer halfway through the year in Cascade and got to see some tough girls in central Montana.”
Thompson said the girls team race is wide open.
“Looking at the numbers, we are in a great spot. Our goal is to peak here at the state meet with our girls, but if we happen to bring home a state trophy that is fantastic,” he said.
“Billings Senior, on paper, is probably the front-runner. Butte also has some really tough girls. … (Kalispell) Glacier is in the hunt. It will be fun and competitive and we hope to compete.”
While Flathead is focused on doing well, that doesn’t mean Thompson doesn’t intend to pause at some point to take in the significance of the moment.
“I would have never saw this 20 years ago in my first year at Flathead where girls wrestling would be so popular in this first season,” he said. “It has taken off like a wildflower and is fantastic and continues to grow.
"We are going to soak in the moment. We are all part of history and the first girls state championship.”
Senior has 16 wrestlers in the field and coach Mickey Mahlmeister noted six of those wrestlers are seeded.
“We are in the running, but nobody will hand it to us,” said Mahlmeister. “Our girls still have to go out there and wrestle. We have the numbers and tough girls. We have a chance, but we have to go out and get it. That’s the beauty of wrestling, nothing is handed to us.”
Mahlmeister said that none of the wrestlers from the large schools should look past competitors from the smaller schools.
“I’ve seen those girls wrestle in AAU and at state tournaments for B-C and single A. Those girls are going to scrap,” he said. “I’ve seen girls throughout the season who are fantastic technical wrestlers, they just don’t have a full team like the bigger schools do.”
Last year seven girls wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, and six of those were from Class B-C. The girls who advanced to last year's state tourney in Class B-C were: Leeann Hoch, Shepherd; Harley Wade, Simms; Stroh, Chinook; Morgan Ayers, Highwood; O’Maste Foster, Florence-Carlton; and Kali Hood, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City. Kiera Davis of Corvallis also qualified for state last year in Class A.
This year all of them are competing with the exception of Ayers, who is a freshman on the Indiana Tech wrestling team.
Hoch is entered at 103 pounds, Davis at 103, Wade at 113, Stroh at 113, Foster at 285 and Hood at 285.
Attendance will be limited at the event due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Wrestlers are allowed four spectator passes per participant and tickets aren’t available at the door. However, the event will be streamed on the subscription-based NFHS Network and live scoring is available on trackwrestling.com.
From all accounts this is an event wrestling fans will want to keep tabs on.
“It will be really exciting to watch,” said Skyview coach Ben Sulser. “The girls events I’ve been to have been really competitive as a whole. I think it will live up to the billing.”
