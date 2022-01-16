BILLINGS — For an established program like the Huntley Project Red Devils, first-time experiences don’t occur every day.
However, on Saturday in Miles City coach Tim Kaczmarek said the Red Devils won the Cowboy Invitational boys wrestling tourney for the first time in his 13-year tenure.
The Red Devils outlasted Cody, Wyoming, 233-228.5 for first place at the 22-team event. Project led the tourney 144-138.5 over Cody at the conclusion of the first day on Friday.
The Red Devils had defeated Cody 45-30 in a dual earlier in the week.
“It was awesome. It was a fairly tight team race with us and Cody,” Kaczmarek said. “It seemed like after every match it was kind of back and forth and going into the finals they had four guys in and we had four guys in and it really came down to all the finals matches.”
“We dualed (Cody) on Tuesday in Powell and it was a tight dual there, too. They have quite a bit of kids out that are scrappy. Even in Bozeman, we only finished a few points ahead of them (five points) as well. We are pretty comparable teams.”
The Red Devils, the top-ranked team in Class B, had hopes of winning the 63rd annual Cowboy.
Several Project wrestlers earned spots on the podium in the winning effort.
Those placing for Project were: Evan VonOlnhausen (6th at 103), Baylor Burton (3rd at 103), Gavin Nedens (5th at 120), Derek Lachenmeier (6th at 126), Cooper Lane (1st at 126), Parker Craig (8th at 138), Alex Nelson (8th at 152), Garrett Sholley (1st at 160), Wylee Lindeen (2nd at 170), Stran Selman (2nd at 205), Spencer Higareda (6th at 285) and Gunnar Oblander (7th at 285).
For the Red Devils, who placed seventh in the girls team race, Gretchen Donally was the champion at 145 pounds.
“Coming into this week, once we heard in Bozeman that the Billings schools were going to the Border Wars, that was one of our weekly goals was to try and win it,” said Kaczmarek. “All of our guys had that in the back of their mind. With it being such a tight race, everyone on our team knew every match counted, especially the matches we wrestled against Cody.”
Kaczmarek said he was proud of his team’s pin to win effort. The Red Devils recorded the most falls in the event with 32. Cody wrestlers stapled 29 of its opponents.
“That is a goal we have every week is to win the category with the most pins,” Kaczmarek said.
The Red Devils are hosting duals on Thursday night featuring some of the top teams in the state in themselves, Billings West, Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Sidney. West is ranked second and Senior third in the AA and Sidney is No. 1 in Class A.
At 4 p.m., Project will battle Senior and Sidney meets West. Following that is Project vs. West and Sidney vs. Skyview. Project vs. Skyview and Sidney vs. Senior will conclude the night.
The Red Devils, 18-2 in duals, will then go the the Class B-C Duals in Townsend on Friday and Saturday. The event wasn’t held last year because of the coronavirus crisis, but Project has won the B-C duals the last two times the event was contested.
“Our guys always look forward to it every year,” Kaczmarek said. “It will be nice. We get to see Cut Bank, Jefferson and Eureka; teams we don’t typically get to see throughout the year.”
