DICKINSON, N.D. – Baker's Jacey Gorder has signed to become the first female wrestler in Dickinson State history, the school announced Monday.

Gorder, who started wrestling just a few years ago, has a 54-14 record heading into her senior year, including a third-place finish at the state meet as a sophomore. She has won consecutive Montana Amateur State titles and was a member of the Team Montana Junior Nationals team.

Gorder's father, Darick, was a three-time all-American for the Blue Hawks. 

“We can’t wait to get her out here to Blue Hawks country,” DSU wrestling coach Tyson Springer said.

Springer, Gorder, and the rest of the Blue Hawk women's wrestling team will make history once again when they compete for the first time in the fall of 2023.

