FARGO, N.D. — Carter Schmidt of Belgrade has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at North Dakota State.
NDSU announced the signing in a press release on Thursday. Schmidt was one of five wrestlers announced as part of the 2023-24 signing class.
Schmidt was 41-0 last year en route to a State AA championship at 126 pounds.
As a freshman, Schmidt was second at state at 113 pounds and as a sophomore he was sixth at state at 132 pounds.
According to the NDSU press release, Schmidt is 89-6 in his high school career.
He is projected to wrestle at 133 or 141 pounds for the Bison.
There are currently two Montana wrestlers on the Bison roster in junior Michael Weber of Forsyth and freshman Trae Thilmony of Trout Creek.
