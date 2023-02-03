Bewick sisters, Thompson Falls

The Bewick sisters from left to right (Veronica, Jaden, Desani) make up the entire Thompson Falls girls wrestling roster. On Saturday, Jaden and Desani will compete for a trip to state.

 Lucas Semb

PABLO — The Thompson Falls girls wrestling team might be called the Blue Hawks, but it’s really the Bewicks.

Sisters Veronica (12th grade), Desani (10th grade) and Jaden (9th grade) Bewick make up the entirety of the 2022-23 girls roster after none of them had had previous experience with the sport. Their first year as a trio coincides with another first: the girls wrestling divisional this weekend.

