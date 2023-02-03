PABLO — The Thompson Falls girls wrestling team might be called the Blue Hawks, but it’s really the Bewicks.
Sisters Veronica (12th grade), Desani (10th grade) and Jaden (9th grade) Bewick make up the entirety of the 2022-23 girls roster after none of them had had previous experience with the sport. Their first year as a trio coincides with another first: the girls wrestling divisional this weekend.
On Saturday from Salish Kootenai College in Pablo, Desani and Jaden will be competing in the Western B-C divisional for a chance to go to state while Veronica sits out to recover from the recent removal of her wisdom teeth.
It's a scenario that seemed unlikely in the head coach’s eyes.
“We were glad they came out because when we offered girls wrestling, we didn’t think we had anybody in the high school,” coach Mike Thilmony said. “Turns out, we had three sisters.”
It started with Veronica and Desani last season, who then lured their eighth-grade sister Jaden to the team in her freshman year.
What drove them to the mat was its uniqueness in the realm of the sports world. Traditional sports like basketball and softball just didn’t do it for them.
The lack of equipment — just yourself and your physicality — stood out to them.
“It wasn’t like the other sports,” Desani said. “It wasn’t like using a baseball bat or something like that.”
Veronica added: “I hated basketball. I could play it OK but I hate it. I love wrestling. It’s my favorite sport.”
Like any new endeavor, there’s been a learning curve. Girls across the state have begun to envelop themselves in the sport over the past three years, and it takes some extra attention to get up to speed.
Thilmony and assistant coach Ian Taylor have been putting in lots of work with the Bewicks to try to prepare them for Saturday’s make-or-break moment.
“It’s still a working process because they didn’t have any wrestling experience ever, they’d never stepped on a mat,” Thilmony said. “Coach Taylor and I spend a lot of time getting them to understand the basics and the toughness of what wrestling is and just trying to grow as the sport of girls wrestling grows in Montana.”
“I think this is the most they’ve ever been prepared.”
Particularly for Desani and Jaden, the two who will be competing on Saturday afternoon. A year ago, Desani, a 100-pounder, was having to compete in practice with the only other girl on the team, her 185-pound sister Veronica.
Now she can square off with Jaden, who happens to be in the same weight class.
“That wasn’t a great practice partner situation there,” Thilmony said of Veronica and Desani. “And they had to work out together … but now we have the two 100-pounders and we’ve seen some huge improvement over the last two or three weeks and they’re coming into this weekend really prepared.”
One interesting note: Desani and Jaden will turn from practice partners to foes on Saturday.
The sisters are both competing in the same bracket for the chance to go to state. The top two performers from that bracket will punch their ticket to Billings, so there’s a chance that one goes and one stays behind. But there’s also the chance that both can clinch trips to state.
With just four girls left, the Bewick sisters are each in a semifinal match on opposite sides of the bracket. If they both win, they’ll compete for the 100-pound B-C title, knowing they are both guaranteed a trip to state.
So far this year, they’ve met twice on the mat and have split the matches, 1-1.
“I won one and she won one,” Jaden said. “We kind of wrestle the same. I guess it just depends on the day.”
“That kind of tells you the rivalry that’s going on between the two of them,” Thilmony said. “It’s been a battle the last couple weeks in the room. We’re seeing that. We’re seeing the intensity which is what we’ve been trying to get out of them all year.”
In their semifinal bouts, Jaden will grapple with Simms eighth-grader Hayley Peterson while Desani will meet with Eureka freshman Samantha Day.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.