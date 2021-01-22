MISSOULA — Disregarding the obvious reason, it has been a very different year for prep wrestling so far in Montana.
Case in point? The fact Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel had their second head-to-head dual of the season on Friday night, which the Spartans won 46-27. Before this year, the two teams did not have a head-to-head dual for as long as Rick Moreno can remember and certainly as long as he's been coaching.
They certainly have before, but it has not been the norm. In fact, the two teams combined have had just 15 duals total during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
Traditional (individual competitions with team scores) and dual tournaments have been the norm for high school teams in Montana, but that's changed this year due to COVID-19. Multi-team wrestling events outside of mixers for small teams are disallowed this year.
"It's weird," Sentinel coach Jeremy LaPorte admitted. "I mean, we're gonna go to the seeding tournament, we're gonna go to the state tournament not having seen a single person from the east."
With no multi-team events, that means the Garden City duals — which include Big Sky, Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate — are gone, at least for this season. With Class AA going to home-and-away duals against conference opponents, this season will see 14 duals for each team, two against each of the other seven Western AA schools.
"We're lucky we got a season, that's kind of the mindset," LaPorte said. "You kinda look at it because they very easily could have said, 'Sorry, no season.'"
But for longtime wrestling fans, that means no Mining City Duals, no Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic and no Bozeman Invite. And it also meant no summer tournaments for many wrestlers either.
Moreno said that his club team got shut down in the summer and while a select few wrestlers were able to get in some out-of-state competition in Utah, big draw events like the USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, were shuttered.
In fact, the first high school tournament wrestling teams will see in over a year will be the Western AA Divisional meet on Feb. 27. The state meet will be held at four different locations, with the location still to be determined for Class AA.
A very different season indeed.
"Like I told these kids, it's no different than when we grew up," Moreno said. "We didn't have the number of tournaments that these kids are exposed to now. So what you do is you watch a lot of high-level film on people a lot better than you and you hit the weights."
One of the biggest differences with the format change is how many wrestling matches each wrestler gets. During a normal year, fringe starters would have the chance to go to junior varsity duals across the state.
Regular starters would have the opportunity to get a big number of matches in at the aforementioned Jug Beck tournament and valuable dual experience at the Mining City Duals, one of the few large tournaments of its kind.
Those also allow coaches to see their wrestlers matched up against a number of different wrestlers, exposing them to different styles and different situations.
"It's just preparation, you know it's like the more times you do it ... you want to put yourself in an environment, because at the end of the year, it's there. But if you're not in those environments, how do you handle it?," Moreno said.
Big Sky's Wyatt McCorkle kicked Friday's dual off with a pin over Sentinel's Bryson Lentz at 103 points, and the Eagles won two of the first five matches. But Jackson Bakken (138), Jesse Horner (145) and Blake Jolma (152) all got bonus point victories to help push Sentinel to a big lead.
Hunter Meinzen and Cole Sandberg got back-to-back falls for Eagles at 160- and 170-pounds, but Zac Crews getting a fall in 1:34 over Hunter Curtiss at 182 to seal the meet for the Sentinel.
Big Sky was forced to forfeit at 205 and Xander Sarbacher got a win for Sentinel at the heavyweight spot.
"It was a little closer than I thought it was gonna be," LaPorte said. "Overall we wrestled pretty well and the young kids stepped up for us. For the most part, the meat of my lineup did what they've been doing."
