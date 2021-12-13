BILLINGS — The heat is about to rise a few degrees on Tuesday inside the Nelles Activities Center at Billings Central.
The Rams, fresh off a 10th-place performance at the 27-team Scottie Invitational over the weekend, are set to host a quad beginning at 5 p.m.
The Rams will wrestle the Huntley Project Red Devils, who finished second in Glasgow behind four-time reigning State A champion Sidney, at 5 p.m. At the same time as that match, Lockwood will tangle with Hardin.
Following the conclusion of those two matches, Central will entertain Hardin and Project will meet Lockwood.
“It will be a couple tough duals for us,” said Rams coach Barry Morgan. “We wrestled well this last weekend. I’m looking forward to seeing if we can continue.”
The Rams are eager to test their skills against Project. The Red Devils have placed second in Class B at the past two state meets.
“Huntley, in my opinion, is the best B-C team in the state; so it will be a great challenge. … My guys are looking forward to the challenge,” Morgan said.
Morgan was impressed with his wrestlers’ performances in a dual victory over Glasgow on Friday.
“Glasgow is the two-time state champs for Class B,” he said. “That was a really good win for us and we turned around and beat Colstrip, too.”
This year, the Rams are 4-2 in duals with their only losses to Sidney and Laurel.
The Rams are being led by seniors Cody Todd (182), Devon O’Neill (152), Jackson Wichman (132) and Jakob Kominsky (126).
Sophomores Cody Hofer (138) and Graidy Ward (285) have also been two of the Rams’ better wrestlers. Ward is from Joliet as the Rams co-op with the J-Hawks in wrestling.
Seth Benge, a junior who was an all-state football player on the defensive line for the Rams, is currently out as he suffered a broken hand during football season. Morgan said Benge should be ready to wrestle in January, thus giving Central two “pretty good heavyweights.”
Morgan said the Rams worked hard in the offseason to put themselves in a position to compete this winter. A team made up of Central wrestlers finished second in the Bronze division at the Disney Duals in June.
“I have four seniors wrestling really well and they all wrestled all summer and went to Florida with me,” Morgan said. “They put the time in and it’s paying off.
“I took almost the whole team to the Disney Scholastic Duals in Florida and you get a lot of competition and can really improve.”
It will be the Rams’ first home contest on Tuesday. Morgan said they have another home quad scheduled in January.
“We only get two a year, so it’s a big deal for us,” said Morgan.
