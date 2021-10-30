BILLINGS — Keyan Hernandez has shifted into high gear heading into his sophomore season of wrestling at Billings West.
The undefeated 103-pound State AA champion last year, Hernandez won the 106-pound grades 9-10 division at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals tourney that occurred in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday and Saturday.
Hernandez wrestled to a 7-0 record at the tourney with five pins, a decision and a major decision. He bested No. 1 seed Zane Donley of Oklahoma, 8-0 in the finals.
West coach Jeremy Hernandez, Keyan’s father, said there were 74 wrestlers in the bracket. It was Keyan’s first time placing at the tourney in four appearances.
“He wrestled really well. Nobody scored a point on him,” coach Hernandez said. “I’m really proud and extremely happy.”
Hernandez was honored with the Outstanding Wrestler award for grades 9-10.
Hernandez’ teammate at West, senior Drake Rhodes, placed fourth at 160 pounds in the 11th-12th grade division. Rhodes, who has given an oral commitment to wrestle at Iowa as a preferred walk-on, was 6-2 at the tourney. He is now a three-time All-American at the event.
“That’s extremely cool,” said Hernandez, who coached some of his Team Champs club wrestlers at the tourney. “To place three times at this tournament is impressive. It’s a hard thing to do. It’s a national tournament. It’s pretty spectacular.”
Two other Team Champs wrestlers who compete for West in high school, Jesse Aarness and Jase Van Pelt, lost in the blood round and were one win away from being All-Americans said Hernandez. Aarness was competing in the 145-pound 11-12 division and Van Pelt in the 113-pound, 11-12 division.
Van Pelt was the state titlist at 113 and Aarness was the state runner-up at 126 last year. In 2020, Van Pelt was second at state at 103 pounds and Aarness was first at 120. Aarness is a junior and Van Pelt is a senior.
Three other Montana wrestlers placed in the high school divisions.
Carson DesRosier of the Bruin Wrestling Club won the championship match with a 7-2 decision against Tanner Gerber of Wisconsin in the 138-pound, 11-12 division. DesRosier won the 138-pound State AA title for Helena Capital last season.
Israel Moreno of the Sudden Victory Wrestling Academy was fourth at 145 pounds for grades 11-12. The Missoula Big Sky wrestler was the state champ at 132 pounds last season.
Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt was fifth at 126 pounds for grades 11-12 for the Big Game Wrestling Club.
The Montana High School Association wrestling season begins in December.
