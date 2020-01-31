BILLINGS — The Billings Mixer wrestling meet will take place at Billings West on Saturday beginning at noon.

Defending State AA team champion Bozeman, two-time defending State A titlist Sidney, and the three Billings Class AA schools will be competing.

Sidney is top-ranked in Class A.

Action will occur on three mats.

