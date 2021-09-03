BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced the hiring of three new head wrestling coaches Friday.
Jon Verlanic will succeed Ben Sulser, who resigned in early June as Billings Skyview's boys coach.
Bryan Emborg is the first head girls coach at Skyview and Gabe Hernandez is the first head girls coach at Billings West.
Girls wrestling was introduced as a sport by the Montana High School Association last winter, and last year Sulser and West boys coach Jeremy Hernandez guided both teams at their respective schools.
With approximately 20 girls on the team, BPS hired a girls coach at Senior — Mickey Mahlmeister — last December. The Broncs went on to place second at the state tourney.
Verlanic is a 2013 graduate of Laurel, where he played football and wrestled and was a member of the 2011 State A champion Locomotives wrestling team, according to a press release from BPS. Verlanic went to college at Montana Western and played football for the Bulldogs.
He began his teaching and coaching career at Libby, where he coached wrestling and football. Last year he was a teacher and coach at Hardin High School. Verlanic is a physical education and health teacher at Skyview.
"I am definitely excited for the opportunity. Ever since my senior year of college I've been wanting to be a head wrestling coach," Verlanic told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "It's been one of my goals and passions is coaching wrestling and I've always had the goal to be a head wrestling coach.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to get things started at Skyview."
Verlanic's dad, Mark Verlanic, is an assistant wrestling coach at Laurel and also coaches middle school in Laurel.
Skyview finished seventh at the State AA tourney last year.
"My goal is to place higher than the year before. Hopefully we crack the top five," Verlanic said. "That's my goal this year. We have five returning state placers coming back. ... It looks like we have some solid incoming freshmen coming up. I'm excited for what the future holds."
Emborg will be the coach at the school from which he graduated in 1992. Emborg was a four-year wrestler for the Falcons and wrestled for a year at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. He transferred to the University of Mary in North Dakota and later completed his degree in business administration at Montana State Billings.
"Coaching at my alma mater and trying to build a new and upcoming program is pretty exciting stuff for sure," Emborg, who gives quotations for electrical wholesale, said.
Emborg has been a youth wrestling coach in Billings since 1997, coaching at Lewis and Clark Middle School, Senior and Medicine Crow Middle School. Emborg has also coached with the Darkhorse Wrestling Club and Heights Wrestling Club. In 2013 and 2014, he was a co-director of the AAU Western Grand Nationals Wrestling Championships in Billings.
This year Emborg is estimating between 8 to 12 girls are on the Skyview wrestling team, but the hope is that more come out for the sport. Kassidee Savaria, who claimed the 205-pound state title, will be a junior for the Falcons.
"I have some girls coming up I have coached in the past and there are some girls at Skyview I've coached in the past with middle school and club wrestling," he said. "It is really exciting to be on the front end of building this for Montana and the nation. There are other states that have been going on for awhile, but this is the second year in Montana."
Skyview was fifth at the inaugural girls state tourney last year.
Emborg said his step daughter, Isabel Hansen, plans on wrestling. His son, Dylan Emborg, will be a senior for the Falcons boys team.
"There is a buzz around the school," Emborg said. "My younger daughter is a junior and has never wrestled before. She is planning on coming out, which is exciting. Hopefully it builds and builds and I'm sure it will."
Hernandez and his family are originally from the Las Vegas area, according to the press release. Hernandez is a 1991 graduate of Pahrump Valley Nevada High School, where he competed in football, baseball, rodeo and wrestling. He was in the Marine Corps Reserve after high school and completed his college education.
Hernandez later worked in law enforcement and security and coached youth wrestling. In 2020, Hernandez and his family moved to the Billings area and he coached at Will James Middle School. He currently also coaches the offensive and defensive lines for the middle school football team in Lockwood.
Hernandez said he isn't related to West boys coach Jeremy Hernandez.
"Having three daughters that wrestle and my wife (Ashlee) does Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. ... It's part of our family training" he said. "For about the last 20 years I've been working law enforcement and security. I've been there to help out, but never had the opportunity to be a head coach, or on the mat like I want to. I retired and moved to Billings and this is my first chance to be a dad and watch my kids. I thought why not coach, I'll be at every tournament anyways and every practice. I thought, why not step up and be the head coach."
Hernandez's daughter, Bella Hernandez, placed fourth at state last year at 120 pounds for Lockwood. She has transferred to West and plans to wrestle for the Bears. Bella will be a junior.
Hernandez's other two daughters are Lockwood eighth-grader Serenity Hernandez and sixth-grader Arya Hernandez.
One of the deciding factors in the family deciding to relocate to Montana was because girls wrestling was offered in the Treasure State.
"One of the reasons that encouraged us to leave Nevada and come to Montana is family, but also Montana sanctioned girls wrestling where Nevada didn't," he said. "We were like we could move up there, be around family and give our kids the best opportunity at girls wrestling where it's official and sanctioned. I'm super excited to be a part of that tradition and rivalry with other schools."
West didn't score at last year's girls state tournament. Hernandez is optimistic for progress this year.
"We had our first meeting yesterday to see the interest level and there were already five girls that are showing interest and wanting to wrestle," he said. "We are projecting at least another possible two or three girls who are playing volleyball who have shown interest."
