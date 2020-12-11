BILLINGS — When the three Billings Public Schools wrestling teams hit the mats for the first time this season, expect a burst of energy like none other.
With practices starting this past Monday, at a time when wrestlers normally would have been butting heads with the competition, in this season delayed by the coronavirus there is no doubt the wrestlers will be ready on Jan. 8 when the Bears, Broncs and Falcons all have dual competitions scheduled.
Senior will open up on Jan. 8 in Great Falls with duals at Great Falls High and CMR.
West will entertain Bozeman Gallatin and Bozeman High in separate duals on the date, and also on Jan. 8, Skyview will host Bozeman and Gallatin in a pair of duals.
West High, which finished sixth at the State AA tourney, has 60 student-athletes out for the sport – including seven state placers and 15 state qualifiers.
“They are super excited. We have been training and practicing and they just want to compete,” said West coach Jeremy Hernandez. “They want to get out there and show everyone what they have been doing. Practice gets old real fast, especially with how many practices they will have. They just want to compete. The kids we have in our room want to go out and wrestle.”
While girls wrestling is being sanctioned by the Montana High School Association for the first time this year, there aren’t any girls on the West roster as of Friday. However, Hernandez said there are several girls in the youth ranks that he feels will eventually join the program.
“We don’t have any girls, which is the first time in four years we haven’t had a girl on our team,” he said. “It is open to all girls who want to come out. We should have some girls next year and the following few years we should have some girls coming out.”
There are just over 50 boys and at close of practice on Friday, 20 girls competing for Senior. The Broncs were third at state last year, a half-point behind second-place Kalispell Flathead. Great Falls was the state champion.
“We are doing awesome. These COVID restrictions have made us stretch out of our normal comfort zone and try something new,” Broncs coach Josh Beeman said. “It is working out really well. We are doing three groups of 24 kids and they are in a certain session for a certain amount of time and they are each getting individualized time with their group coaches and they rotate around to the three different groups and it’s been really fun.”
At Skyview, there are between 35-40 wrestlers practicing, including three state placers. The Falcons were ninth at the state meet last season.
“I just really like our team,” said Skyview coach Ben Sulser. “We have guys in our room that want to be champions and they just take it so serious and they care about wrestling so much and they just want to be so good. I’m just so blessed about it. I just told them tonight, I just feel blessed right now.”
Leading the way for the Bears are their state placers: Jesse Aarness, 126, sophomore, state champ at 120 last year; Jase Van Pelt, 113, junior, state runner-up at 103 last year; Drake Rhodes, 152, junior, state runner-up at 126 last year, state champ at 113 in 2019; RJ Lowdog, 138, senior, fourth at 132 last year, three-time state placer; Zac Malcolm, junior, 285, fifth at 285 last year; Gavin Stodtmeister, 145, senior, fifth at 132 last year; Jaydn Hoff, senior, 285; third at 182 in 2019.
The Bears have 18 freshmen, 15 of whom are Team Champs wrestlers and the other three also wrestled at the club level.
“When you have 15 freshmen from your club, it makes your program pretty solid and is nice to have,” Hernandez said.
Included in the freshmen is Keyan Hernandez (103), who is coach Hernandez’ son.
“It will be awesome. I’m excited,” coach Hernandez said of coaching his son at the high school level. “He’ll have fun and go out and compete like the rest of his teammates and show everybody, just like we all want to show everybody, the stuff we have been working on and just compete and have a good time.”
The Broncs have six state placers back, including: senior Thomas Klepps (170), who was a state champion at 160 last year; junior Peyton Morton (182), who was state runner-up at 182 last season; junior Idren Peak (132), who was third at 138 a year ago; junior Jalen Vladic (120), who was third at 113 last year; junior Holden Howe (113), who placed sixth at 103 in 2020; and junior Daylan Forshee (103), who was third at 103 last year.
Beeman said the Broncs are looking forward to the season, but are also prepared in case there are adjustments to the schedule because of the virus.
“It will be full of excitement. Seriously, we have an amazing group. We are taking it one day at a time and focusing on getting better at wrestling and getting our minds right at the same time. We might wrestle Jan. 8 and we might not. It really depends on where everything goes. All we can control is in our own effort,” Beeman said. “Right now we are focusing on wrestling and making sure our heads are right.”
Beeman said the interest in girls wrestling is growing at Senior and it seems like there is a new competitor every night.
“Wednesday we were right at 14 or 15 and we had three come in the next day and another one tonight,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. The girls are coming out and working as hard as anybody else. They are treated like anybody else. They are taking it in stride and running with it. It has been amazing to watch the progression in a week.”
For Skyview, junior Hunter Ketchem returns. Ketchem was 47-0 last year on his way to the 103-pound title. Also returning for Skyview is sophomore Paolo Salminen, who was the state runner-up last year at 152. Last season Salminen pinned 37 of his opponents when he finished 44-9 said Sulser. Cameron Savaria finished fifth last year at 145 and the two-time state placer is a senior team captain for the Falcons.
Skyview has four girls out for the sport as of close of practice Friday and Sulser said at least two others have expressed an interest in joining the team early next week.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for these girls to be able to wrestle,” he said. “They have their state tournament and can get recruited. I think it’s great.”
While this year’s State AA tournament has now been pushed back to March 5-6 at a location to be announced, Sulser said the Falcons appreciate the opportunity to wrestle.
“Although you can be upset about the schedule, you feel just blessed and thankful to have a season at all,” he said. “We are going to have a state wrestling tournament. The message to our guys is to be thankful for every opportunity. With COVID-19 you never know when something can be taken away from you and we are a state competing. At this point, we are blessed to do it.”
