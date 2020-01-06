BILLINGS — Wrestlers from Billings Senior and Billings West are preparing to wrestle in front of an enthusiastic crowd Tuesday night.
The two teams will compete in the auxiliary gym at Senior beginning at 7 p.m. Senior home wrestling duals are normally held in the large gym at the high school.
Youth wrestlers from the Darkhorse Wrestling Club and Team Champs will be in attendance to cheer on the Broncs and Bears. A majority of Darkhorse club members who end up wrestling in high school will wrestle at Senior, while many of the Team Champs grapplers who move on to the high school ranks will wrestle at West.
“We are going to bring in some extra seats and put them right along the main bleachers,” Broncs coach Josh Beeman said. “We are going to try and make it loud and an exciting experience.”
Beeman said the Broncs haven’t held a dual in the auxiliary gym in his five years as coach, and he did not wrestle in a dual in the school's small gym when he starred for the Broncs before graduating in 2005. He said it will be as close to a mat side experience as possible for the young wrestlers.
“It will be pretty close,” he said. “My goal is to have all those 6 to 12 year olds in the club programs to be close to the mats so they can see the intensity and cheer on their teams. It will be a good time and a good experience for the youth.”
According to Beeman, there is room for approximately 300 fans in the bleachers at the auxiliary gym. After the additional 50 chairs are full, there will be standing-room only space available in the gym.
Prior to the varsity match, JV matches will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. The concession stand will open at 5 p.m.
Junior varsity matches will be held on two mats and after those matches conclude, one mat will line the floor and the varsity competitors will wrestle under a spotlight. The Senior program purchased the spotlight earlier this season and used it for an intersquad scrimmage.
“It will help bring the electricity,” Beeman said of the spotlight.
Matches at West have been contested under the spotlight for years. West coach Jeremy Hernandez, a three-time State AA champ for the Golden Bears who graduated high school in 1994, is looking forward to the evening.
“It’s going to be a really good atmosphere,” he said. “Here at West we always have a spotlight for our duals. I wrestled under a spotlight at West and it makes everything a little more exciting and I’m looking forward to the dual.”
Hernandez said the match will give the youth wrestlers in attendance an idea of what it is like to perform at the high school level.
“To sit down and watch the dual and show these club kids what they have to look forward to when they get into high school will be awesome,” he said. “The middle school programs in Billings all have duals. These middle school kids know what a dual is all about. I think it’s super cool for them to come watch the high school dual and what they have to look forward to. It’s a fantastic idea.”
Senior is 11-2 this year and the Golden Bears are 8-3.
“We have two really competitive teams,” Beeman said. “It will be a lot of fun for sure.”
“It’s always a good dual,” Hernandez added. “It will be exciting with some fireworks. I’m excited.”
It is also Senior Night for the Broncs and Senior’s five 12th grade wrestlers will be honored prior to the varsity match at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Beeman said the he hopes the dual “helps the wrestlers understand they have a lot of support and the young kids say, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of that in the future,’ so we continue to have tough teams in the Billings area.”
From the feedback he’s received, Beeman said the auxiliary gym will be full.
“Come early, get your seat,” he said. “We will have a packed house, absolutely.”
