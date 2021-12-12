BILLINGS — Billings Senior and Billings West just competed for third place at the Mining City Duals over the weekend.
While Senior won a match in which the Bears had three forfeits and the Broncs one to conclude two days of wrestling, two of the premier Class AA boys wrestling programs in the state will knock heads again on Tuesday when the Golden Bears host the Broncs at the Golden Dome beginning at 7 p.m.
The JV competition begins at 5 p.m. and some girls matches will also be contested before the showdown between the Broncs and Bears concludes the evening.
The past weekend marked the first competition for the AA teams this season.
Last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams were limited to duals and mixers in the regular season.
“It will be good competition,” said Broncs coach Josh Beeman. “It is just so, so hard to judge competition levels 10 days into the season. Kind of like this weekend, we had 10 practices. It is really hard to go and compete at your best level when you don’t know. It is the first live tournament for these kids in a couple years besides the state tournament last year. It’s a lot of hope we did things right, instead of knowing. Now we know what we have to work on.”
West coach Jeremy Hernandez said he was proud of his wrestlers’ efforts in Butte.
“It was a great weekend,” Hernandez said. “We were 6-2 in duals. They give out an undefeated wrestler, all-star belt buckle, and we had four wrestlers win.”
The Golden Bears who claimed buckles were: 103, Zach Morse; 113, Keyan Hernandez; 138, Jesse Aarness; and 160, Drake Rhodes.
Hernandez said overall Billings wrestlers did extremely well as Idren Peak (132) earned the buckle for the Broncs and Paolo Salminen (170) for Skyview.
“Six out of the 13 weights were from Billings. That’s huge,” Hernandez said. “That says a lot about Billings wrestling when six out of the 13 that win the undefeated belt buckle were from Billings. That’s pretty impressive.”
Beeman said after a day of rest on Sunday the Broncs will be back in the gym on Monday.
“Having six or seven matches in a weekend made for a long weekend for a few of the boys,” he said. “We’ll see how they are feeling tomorrow (Monday).”
Hernandez also said the weekend will serve as a good building block.
“I was extremely proud of the kids,” he said. “When you wrestle three duals on Friday, that is pretty good; and five duals on Saturday — that is a lot of wrestling. I had three kids go 8-0 and that is already half of what they got last year. It’s good. Things are awesome.”
Strong start for Flathead
Defending state champion Kalispell Flathead won the Mining City Duals with a 42-27 victory over Butte on Saturday.
The Flathead girls program also had a strong showing, winning the Flathead Invitational on Saturday.
Flathead, which won the inaugural girls wrestling state championship in February at Lockwood High School, finished first over the weekend with 254.5 points. Billings Senior, the state runner-up last season, was second with 209. Billings Skyview and Kalispell Glacier tied for third with 147, Butte was fifth with 65 points, and Billings West tied for sixth with Cut Bank at 58 points.
Overall, approximately 150 girls were entered in the tourney at Flathead said Braves boys coach Jeff Thompson, who also oversees the girls program at Flathead. There were 15 schools that tallied team points at the event.
“It was a great weekend for Flathead wrestling and it was just a great place to start,” said Thompson. “We have some things to work on and a lot of pieces of the puzzle to put together. We are very proud of this team.”
In two stints as head coach, Thompson has guided the Flathead boys to seven state championships and last year the girls team claimed the state title.
One thing that stands out for Thompson is the difficulty in winning the MCD team championship.
“For Flathead, we have had a lot of success, but the Mining City Duals has always been a challenge for us for so many reasons,” he said. “For all the years I’ve been coaching, this is only the second time we’ve won the Mining City Duals. It means a lot to me, the program and the kids. It’s neat to start the season and do well in a team aspect instead of an individual tournament. That’s really special.”
While Thompson was coaching the boys team in Butte along with two other Braves coaches, he said Amber Downing, Sully Sullivan and AJ Burnham were at the Flathead gym coaching the girls. Another two Braves Brawlers coaches were in Kellogg, Idaho, coaching the JV boys team.
The sport of girls wrestling continues to grow said Thompson.
“The numbers were just outstanding. It just shows the growth of girls wrestling in the state of Montana,” he said. “It was ran really smooth. A lot of the old-time wrestling fans came out of the woodworks from the Flathead Valley to go watch. It’s an amazing sport, being enjoyed by not just the boys but girls now. It was a lot of exciting matches and a touch of what the state tournament will be. A lot of teams were there. It was very, very cool.”
As for the boys competition, Thompson said, the Braves, state-runner-up Senior, West and Butte all appear to be early-season favorites.
West was fourth at state last year and Butte fifth.
“It will be a super fun state tournament and we look forward to the competition. And Butte, they were the big surprise. Not many people besides Butte fans and the Butte wrestling program anticipated them to be in the finals. They are solid and go to battle and are a very well-rounded team.
“It has been so many years since you had two West-side teams in the finals of the Mining City Duals. Historically, some people might say the East side is more wrestling tough in the state, but this showed the West side can compete, too.”
The Kalispell boys will compete in the Tri-State in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Friday and Saturday and the girls team and JV boys will go to the Best of the West in Pasco, Washington, this weekend. On Jan. 7-8, 2022, the Brave Brawlers will compete in Boise, Idaho.
“We are going to go find the competition,” Thompson said. “We fundraise a lot of money and want our kids to get beat and find the competition. That is the only way to learn and get better. … We need to find a way to get those battles in before the state tournament.”
