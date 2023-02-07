The Billings Senior Broncs girls wrestling team warms up at practice at the Senior auxiliary gym on Tuesday. The Broncs are a contender for the girls wrestling AA state championship this Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Billings Senior Broncs girls wrestling team warms up at practice at the Senior auxiliary gym on Tuesday. The Broncs are a contender for the girls wrestling AA state championship this Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
The Broncs hang out before the start of the girls wrestling practice at the Senior auxiliary gym on Tuesday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Torie Jamieson warms up with her teammates during girls wrestling practice at the Billings Senior auxiliary gym on Tuesday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Lillian Hamner and Torie Jamieson participate in a drill at wrestling practice on Tuesday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Jersey Berg, left, Paige Gershmel, center and Isabelle Dillon roll up the mat at the end of the girls wrestling practice on Tuesday at Billings Senior.
“Relentless, stubborn, ornery and very motivated,” said Broncs 120-pound junior Isabelle Dillon, who won the Eastern AA divisional, of the Broncs attitude on the mats this season. “All these girls want to win and want the title just as much as the girls who have been beat by Kalispell twice.”
This year in girls wrestling at the state tourney, females will still wrestle individually in one classification, but for team scoring there will be two classes — AA and A/B-C. That is a change from the first two years of the sport when all the girls squads chased one state team championship.
It would be a feather in the Broncs cap to dethrone Flathead while also winning the inaugural Class AA team title.
“We just have to focus on one match at a time and not get too ahead of ourselves,” Kogolshak, the Gatorade volleyball player of the year, said. “You can’t focus on who you are wrestling in the semis, you have to make it this match.”
Senior has qualified a tourney-high 22 girls for the tournament. Flathead has advanced 18 to the Metra, Butte 12 and Billings Skyview, Kalispell Glacier and Billings West 10.
“I know Kalispell knows we are on to them,” said Dillon. “I feel like we have a lot more competition and they know they have a lot more competition on their back being state champion two years in a row. I don’t think they’ll take the title this year. They have talent, but all of our girls have talent and we are growing with our talent and we are ready for it.”
Senior first-year coach Charlie Klepps said he likes the dedication of his team. Klepps explained that everything the coaching staff has asked the wrestlers to do, they’ve responded positively to and tried their best.
“We can certainly win this tournament if we wrestle our best,” Klepps said. “They’ve worked hard to be in this position.”
Klepps said the caliber of wrestlers on the Broncs is tough, top to bottom.
“We have a solid 22. We are proud of this group. It’s a good group,” said Klepps. “When you get 100% through divisionals, it’s awesome. I haven’t been on many teams that have done that, so that’s cool.”
Kogolshak knows a thing or two about winning state titles as she was on the Broncs state-championship winning volleyball team this past season. The Broncs battled back after losing in the undefeated semifinal to win their first state title since 2014.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.