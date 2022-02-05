BILLINGS — The Billings Senior Broncs were the team champions at the Eastern AA wrestling divisional on Saturday at Bozeman High School.
Second-ranked Senior had 364 points and No. 2 West had 314 as team scores were tallied at the event for the first time. Billings Skyview was fifth with 124 points. Broncs coach Josh Beeman said individual medals were also awarded this year.
"When I was wrestling, I was always jealous of the B-C and A guys getting their medals," Beeman, a former Broncs wrestler, said. "It was fun watching the boys wear their medals and have a little fun with it."
At the Eastern B-C at Colstrip High School, Huntley Project won its third straight divisional. The Red Devils finished with 288 points and two-time defending State B champion Glasgow was second with 153.5. Columbus-Absarokee-Park City was third with 142.5 and Colstrip fourth with 132.5. Circle, the four-time defending State C champions, was fifth with 125 points.
The state tournament is Feb. 10-12 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The girls competition begins Feb. 10 and the boys on Feb. 11.
