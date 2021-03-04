BILLINGS — The orange and black of the Billings Senior Broncs and gold and black of the Billings West Golden Bears figure to be on full display at the State AA wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday.
The top-ranked Broncs qualified 24 and the second-ranked Bears 23 from the Eastern AA side of the bracket for the state tourney at Kalispell Flathead High School.
Only Butte, with 25 entrants, has qualified more than the two Billings schools. Kalispell Flathead, the state runner-up last year, also advanced 23. Both are Western AA schools.
Defending state champion Great Falls, another Eastern AA school, has 18 wrestlers entered.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the AA teams wrestled league-only dual schedules and the conferences didn’t stage their usual seeding tournaments. Instead a seeding meeting determined the Class AA brackets.
The Broncs, who were ranked No. 1 in the last AA Wrestling Rankings of the season released Feb. 17, finished third at last year’s tourney, a half-point behind Flathead. The Broncs, who finished the dual season 12-1, last won the State AA title in 2016.
Senior coach Josh Beeman said his team is going strong heading into state.
“Last night at practice (Tuesday) we had 40 kids still hanging out and pushing as hard as they could,” Beeman said. “That’s the goal, everyone who starts finishes. There were kids not going to the state tournament wrestling their tails off. That’s awesome.”
West High (11-3) finished the year ranked second. The Bears handed the Broncs their only dual loss of the season, 39-30, in mid-January. It was West's first dual win over the Broncs in 10 years. In another intense dual in the rematch, the Broncs edged the Bears 35-31 on Feb. 9.
West last captured a team title in 1994, and coach Jeremy Hernandez was a senior on that team. The Bears’ last state trophy was in 1995 when they were third.
“We are excited where we are,” Hernandez said. “It’s motivation for us to be behind somebody and fuel for the fire. We can get better. We have some work to do and it’s exactly what we want. We want to get better every day.”
The Bears have four undefeated wrestlers in freshman Keyan Hernandez (103, 12-0), junior Jase Van Pelt (113, 11-0), sophomore Jesse Aarness (126, 11-0), and junior Drake Rhodes (152, 13-0). All four are the No. 1 seed from the East. The Bears have five Eastern AA No. 1 seeds overall, as senior RJ Lowdog (12-1) also claimed that distinction at 138 pounds.
Rhodes was a state champion as a freshman at 113 pounds and was the state runner-up last season at 126. Aarness was last year’s state titlist at 120 pounds. Van Pelt was the state runner-up at 103 last year. Lowdog is a three-time state placer.
Sophomore Chris Garcia (182, 7-4) and senior Jadyn Hoff (285, 10-2) are both No. 2 seeds for West. Hoff was third at 182 in 2019.
“That sets us up really well,” Hernandez said. “Only one team has more No. 1 seeds and that is Flathead with six.
“In all reality we missed having 26 kids go to the state tournament by one match. We have some really good JV kids, which helps out. It will be interesting to see what happens. I’m excited.”
The Broncs have three Eastern AA No. 1 seeds and all three are undefeated.
Junior Jalen Vladic (120, 12-0), junior Idren Peak (132, 10-0) and senior Thomas Klepps (170, 9-0) are all No. 1 seeds for the Broncs. Freshman Junior Madrid (103, 8-2) is seeded second for Senior. Klepps was the 160-pound state titlist last season. Peak was third at 138 last season. Vladic was also third last year wrestling at 113. Junior Holden Howe (4-1) is seeded fourth at 113 and placed sixth at 103 last year.
“I’m pretty excited with the 24 brawlers we have going,” Beeman said.
Beeman said the Broncs have a simple philosophy at state.
“It’s that winning and losing is something you can’t think about,” he said. “It’s scoring more points and being offensive and being the best you can be. As long as your mindset is score, score, score the rest will happen just like you want it to.”
Flathead was third in the final team poll and the Bison were fourth. Those two teams figure to be in the mix as well.
“Every team has individuals and really good kids,” Beeman said. “There are four teams fighting for three trophies. There are four really good programs who all deserve recognition and not everyone will get it.”
“It’s a four-team race,” Hernandez said. “Billings Senior, Billings West, Great Falls High and Kalispell (Flathead). We’ve been the top-four teams all year long. It will be a dogfight between us four.”
12 Falcons at state
Billings Skyview will be represented by 12 wrestlers this weekend.
For the Falcons, senior team captain Cameron Savaria, a two-time state placer, is a No. 1 seed out of the East at 160 pounds.
Junior Hunter Ketchem, the 103-pound state champion last season, is a No. 2 seed at 120 pounds. Sophomore Jaron Roberts is seeded second at 145 for Skyview. Sophomore Paolo Salminen (152) is also a No. 2 seed for the Falcons. Salminen finished second at state at 152 last year.
