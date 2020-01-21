BILLINGS — Billings Senior needed a win and returning state champion Matthew DeWitt delivered for the Broncs on Tuesday at the Billings Skyview gym.
After Skyview had reeled off two straight victories by Talen Barrington-Miller (120 pounds) and Dylan Emborg (126) to cut the Broncs’ lead to three, last year’s State AA champion at 126 pounds scored a pin for the Broncs in 5:02 against Skyview’s Caleb Partridge to give Senior an insurmountable nine-point dual advantage.
Idren Peak closed it with another pin for the Broncs in 5:37 against Jaron Roberts and Senior left with a 40-25 Eastern AA wrestling victory.
“It was pretty exciting to push our team forward,” said DeWitt, noting he knew the Broncs needed the victory.
Senior wrestled to a 4-0 record at the Border Wars tournament in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Saturday, and is now 17-2 this season.
Entering the dual, DeWitt said the goal was “to get better and motivate each other and keep our heads up win or lose out there.”
DeWitt, who has verbally committed to wrestle at Campbell University in North Carolina, said as the state tourney approaches Feb. 14-15 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark he needs to “keep up my conditioning and have my teammates push me to keep going and keep moving forward all the time.”
Luke Brewer (160) also recorded a fall for the Broncs, pinning Keevyn Alexander in 2:52. Senior’s Thomas Klepps scored a major decision at 170 pounds and Peyton Morton (182), Merrick Fair (285) and Jalen Vladic (113) won by forfeit.
“There was a lot of quality matches,” Broncs coach Josh Beeman said. “They matched up well against us and it was fun down to the last match.
“We found things to work on and our kids competed well. The Falcons wrestled well as well.”
For the Falcons, Paolo Salminen pinned Isaiah Murch in 3:11 at 152 pounds and Brenner Bushfield stapled Sylas Dillon in 57 seconds at 205. Hunter Ketchem (103) picked up a major decision and Cameron Savaria won a decision at 145 pounds to start the dual.
Skyview coach Ben Sulser was impressed with Emborg’s 5-3 win over Jayden Ramirez at 126 pounds. Ramirez was third ranked in the Class AA Coaches Wrestling Poll at 126 and Emborg was ranked sixth.
“Our guys wrestled hard,” Sulser said. “Dylan Emborg at 126 is a huge win for him. Ramirez is tough and the No. 3 ranked kid in the state. That’s a big one for Dylan.”
Skyview, which wrestled to a 2-2 record at the Border Wars, is now 12-7 on the year. The Falcons are battling injuries. Heavyweight Conor Reitler, who will be a preferred walk-on to the football team at Montana State in the fall, suffered a broken foot at practice and is done for the year, said Sulser.
“We have to get guys healthy and in the lineup for the state tournament,” Sulser said.
It’s been a busy few days for the Sulser family. Sulser’s wife, Brie, gave birth to a baby boy, Stran, on Sunday morning.
“He’s healthy and my wife is healthy. I’m pumped and pretty fired up,” the proud father said. “The parents up here are awesome. We have a few Skyview onesies now. It’s awesome.”
