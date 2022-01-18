BILLINGS — During crunch time, different athletes have different ways to prepare themselves and respond.
Demetrios Saliaris found himself in the middle of crunch time Tuesday night at the Billings Senior gym as the No. 3 Broncs battled the No. 2 Billings West Golden Bears in an Eastern AA boys wrestling dual.
Members of the two schools girls squads had wrestled prior to the boys crosstown showdown. It was Senior Night for the Broncs, and the fans were lively as two of the better teams in the state exchanged wins.
“You just have to stay in the right mindset,” explained Saliaris.
The 126-pound sophomore did just that in notching a pin in 1:27 to give the Broncs the lead back with one match remaining en route to a 39-31 victory.
Saliaris’ match had stopped the bleeding for Senior, as West’s Zach Morse (103), Keyan Hernandez (113) and Jase Van Pelt (120) had scored three straight bonus-point wins, with pins by Morse and Hernandez, to give the Bears a 31-28 advantage.
After Saliaris’ pin gave Senior a 34-31 lead, Idren Peak finished it with a technical fall victory for the Broncs.
“I knew I had to push the pace and get a pin,” Saliaris said. “We had some tough matches and I knew I had to make it up. I pushed hard and did it for the team.”
The dual was pretty evenly matched as Senior won seven of the 13 bouts and West claimed six victories. The night also featured plenty of pins as the Broncs had five victories by fall, and the Bears four.
For Peak, a senior, his victory put an exclamation point on the night.
“I just knew I wanted to end it on a good note,” he said, “Why not put a show on?”
Also collecting victories for the Broncs were James Roan (145, major), Logan Cole (152, pin), Shawn Miller (170, pin), Charlie Desmarais (205, pin) and Maxx Lee (285, pin).
Overall, Broncs coach Josh Beeman was pleased with his team’s effort and competitiveness.
“Every single weight class, every kid went all out,” he said. “A couple kids were almost crawling off the mat as they were so tired. It wasn’t because of a lack of conditioning; it was because they tried so hard. That was good to see.”
For the Bears, Jesse Aarness started the dual at 138 pounds with a 3-2 decision. Drake Rhodes, who is going to wrestle at Iowa, pinned his opponent at 160 for West. Teammate Chris Garcia added a victory by pinfall at 182 for the Bears.
“That’s what we want. Two of the top programs in the state and same city going back and forth,” said West coach Jeremy Hernandez. “That’s how we get better.”
The Broncs and Bears will both travel the short distance to Worden to compete with Sidney and Huntley Project, the top-ranked teams in Class A and B, respectively, on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. Billings Skvyiew is also in the lineup in Worden.
“We want the competition,” said Hernandez.
The Class AA Duals are in Great Falls on Saturday.
“I can’t wait. It’s an exciting one for sure,” said Peak. “I’m glad we have all our guys back from injuries and not being able to wrestle. I’m excited. We want to go kick some butt. That’s the plan.”
Golden Bears girls dominate
West’s girls won four of the five matches wrestled against Senior on Tuesday.
Alyvia Ruiz (113), Bella Hernandez (126), MaKenzee Neal (138) and Marika Bonner (hwt.) all won by pin for West.
Gracelyn Hanson (113) won her match with a fall for the Broncs.
“They just went out and put in work and were determined and wanted to make sure to spoil the home team,” said West girls coach Gabe Hernandez. “It was Senior Night. Their mission was to be an upsetter.”
Lewistown is hosting a girls tournament this weekend at the Civic Center there. Gabe Hernandez said West, Senior and Skyview will all participate.
“It was good work getting ready to go to Lewistown,” he said.
Hernandez said the Lewistown tourney will be a good indicator of where girls teams and individual wrestlers stand as the state tournament approaches.
“There will be hammers there from all over the state,” he said. “It’s a good chance for the girls to test themselves. These are the girls we have to beat to win a state championship as a team or individual.”
