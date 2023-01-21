BILLINGS — Paige Gershmel works hard for what she wants.
The Billings Senior junior has competed all three years the sport of girls wrestling has been sanctioned by the Montana High School Association.
During the inaugural season of the sport, Gershmel placed third at 132 pounds at the state tournament. While she didn’t place at state last season, Gershmel did win her first match by pin before being eliminated.
This year with a 22-3 record entering competition on Saturday, the 145-pound Gershmel once again hopes to be a state placer. This season's state tournament is Feb. 10-11 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“So far, pretty good for me individually,” Gershmel said Saturday morning prior to a girls wrestling mixer at Billings Skyview. “It’s been my best season so far. There is a lot of room for improvement and things I plan on fixing before state. I couldn’t ask for a better season so far.”
Although she doesn’t blame not placing on the injury, Gershmel — who also played football her first two years at Senior — was wrestling with an aching back last year. After the season, she would undergo lower back surgery to correct the problem.
“I was going through a back injury at the time,” she said. “I’m not blaming the injury, but last year was a tough year.
“I had surgery in March and was recovering. I took football and the fall off and continued to focus on wrestling. Wrestling is my No. 1. I’m very grateful for it. Wrestling has got me through a lot.”
Gershmel said that she was given two choices, either have surgery to fix the back problem or to try and fight through the pain.
“Either quit contact sports and live with the back I had the rest of my life or get an L5-S1 fusion and be in pain the rest of my life, but play contact sports and that’s what I chose to do.”
While Gershmel feels well enough to compete on the wrestling mats, there are times when she has to fight through the discomfort.
“There are medicines that help with the pain, but my back will never be 100% perfect,” she said.
Gershmel attributes the back injury to playing contact sports and lifting “my entire life.” However, she wouldn’t dream of not participating in sports, despite the back injury.
“Sometimes it’s stiff and sore, but it is easy to get over it,” Gershmel explained. “I put some Biofreeze on and warm up and I forget I even hurt it.”
Charlie Klepps, the first-year girls wrestling coach at Senior, said he appreciates all the sacrifices Gershmel has made in order to continue wrestling and also to help push her teammates.
In fact, Klepps said that Gershmel doesn’t use her surgically-repaired back as an excuse.
“She had back surgery and has worked really hard to be healthy,” he said. “She never complains about it and shows up and works hard.”
While wrestling is now her top sport, Gershmel hasn’t ruled out a return to football. During her first year of high school, she was a middle linebacker on the Senior freshman football team and was the only girl out for the sport at Senior. Gershmel, who also played football at Riverside Middle School, continued playing the sport as a sophomore.
“To be determined,” she said about the possibility of rejoining the football program at Senior for her final year of high school. “Only because I love football. The sport is amazing. I always grew up around football, but the rest of my life I want to wrestle in college and I want to focus on scholarships and focus on being the best wrestler I can be before college, but football is a possibility.”
Gershmel is one of the Broncs team captains on the girls wrestling team this year, along with senior Rylee Kogolshak — who was recently honored as the Montana Gatorade volleyball player of the year.
Gershmel’s and Kogolshak’s teammates voted for the two wrestlers to be captains of the squad at the conclusion of last season.
Klepps said Gershmel is willing to do what is best for the team as the Broncs, the state runner-up the last two years, aim for the elusive state championship.
In fact, in a 42-24 victory over Skyview on Thursday, Gershmel cut down to 138 pounds so a teammate could compete in the varsity competition. A student of the sport who also likes to help others, Gershmel also attends open gyms and youth club practices.
“Since I started coaching this summer, she does what is best for the team and shows up wherever she can,” said Klepps. “She can wrestle with a 115-pounder to a 165-pounder at practice and she pushes them and does a great job that way.”
When Gershmel competes she has specific goals in mind. Her original goal was to be one of the first girls four-time state champs. While that goal is now out of reach for Gershmel, she can be a three-time state placer and she hopes to win state her final two seasons.
Gershmel called this season “a comeback year” for her individually.
“When I’m on the mat, my focus is to either beat the person who is in front of me or get better no matter the outcome,” she said. “Each match there is something to learn and grow from.”
As far as a team title, like herself, Gershmel’s Broncs teammates have been working extremely hard in hopes of dethroning two-time champion Kalispell Flathead.
“I feel like we have been contenders every year. It wasn’t our year then, but this year is our year,” Gershmel said. “The girls have picked it up and learned so fast. We are aiming to give it our all.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.