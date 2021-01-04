BILLINGS — High school wrestling is returning to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
The Billings Skyview and Billings West teams will host Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin Friday at 4 and 6:30 p.m.
According to a press release from Billings Public Schools, four mats will line the Metra floor with the two varsity mats located near the center of the arena and the JV mats on the far ends of the arena.
The attendance policy at this time is two spectators per participant.
It was also announced Skyview and West will host the Great Falls schools on Feb. 16 at the Metra at 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Originally the duals were to be held at Skyview and West.
