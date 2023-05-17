BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Kassidee Savaria, the first and only three-time state champion in Montana High School Association girls wrestling history, announced at the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet Wednesday that she would be wrestling at Simpson College (Iowa) next season.

Savaria, who won her titles at 205, 205 and 185 pounds, has a career record of 74-1 with 74 pins in girls competition. She is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Simpson is an NCAA Division III school in Indianola, Iowa.