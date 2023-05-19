BILLINGS — Already a trendsetter, Billings Skyview’s Kassidee Savaria is looking to see what she can accomplish at the next level.

She’ll join an NCAA Division III program that just finished its first season and is coached by Jeff McGinness, who was a two-time national titlist at Iowa while competing for the Hawkeyes from 1994-98.

“It’s still a relatively new program, so I am excited to keep it going and see what else I can do there,” Savaria said on Friday after she had her celebratory signing event at Skyview.

Division III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, however, Savaria said she received academic aid to help with her tuition. She holds a 3.95 weighted grade-point average while taking AP and college-level courses at Skyview. Come graduation on May 28, Savaria said she’ll receive her degree with highest honors.

“It’s good to know my grades are just as good to go there as my wrestling,” said Savaria, who was a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Female Athlete of the Year Award and who also was the Montana winner of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award.

Bryan Emborg, the girls wrestling coach at Skyview, said that Savaria is just as serious about her studies as she is about her wrestling. Emborg, who has been coaching at the high school, middle school and youth level for 25 years, feels Savaria will have a successful collegiate experience.

“She’s got the experience and the work ethic and even better she is a student-athlete,” Emborg said. “I don’t worry about her not making the grade. A lot of kids get out of high school and go to college to play a sport and not necessarily to go to college. I feel she’ll do both fairly well.”

"I'm super proud of her and really happy to be a part of the ride. I coached her when she was younger and in high school. I'm happy to be part of the process and hope she does well."

Savaria won the girls state title at 185 pounds this season and at 205 pounds as a junior and sophomore. Overall, she amassed a 74-1 record with 74 pins in girls competition. She said she’ll wrestle at either 170 or 191 pounds in college.

Becoming a wrestler at age 6, Savaria has competed against boys and girls over the years and can be considered a trailblazer in girls wrestling in Montana. Now, she’s ready to jump in and work on her wrestling game while also trying to help a second-year program.

She also is aware that she can help serve as motivation to other young girls who are thinking about wrestling.

“It’s really cool to show those girls you can make another path for yourself,” she said.

Emborg said Savaria was a role model for her teammates. In fact this summer, Savaria is scheduled to help younger wrestlers with their technique at a Skyview camp.

“She’s definitely one of those people that will go talk to the younger kids and get them excited about wrestling,” he said. “In high school, she would voice things here and there, but she is a lead-by-example person. If she needed to say something, she would but she was more like look at me and how hard I’m working — I want you to work that hard, too.”

Over the course of her senior season, Savaria said she had visited with approximately 10 different colleges about joining the wrestling program. Over the course of the year, she explained that she narrowed down her choices. Ultimately, Savaria decided she wanted to become a member of the Storm.

While Savaria looks forward to helping Simpson build its women’s wrestling program, there were several other factors that attracted her to the Indianola, Iowa, school.

“When I went and visited the campus was super nice,” she said. “I visited with some of the professors and they are super nice and the coach is amazing. We clicked on the phone and in person. I feel like his ideals align with mine and I feel he will be a good coach to help me go where I want to go.”

Among Savaria’s goals as a wrestler are to be an Olympian and to capture and individual and national team championship.

Academically, she would like to earn a degree in criminal justice and then land a job with the FBI.

A psychology course this past semester piqued Savaria’s interest in working for the FBI.

“I really liked it and the thought of going into criminal profiling really interests me,” she said.

Before departing for the start of the school year, Savaria said she plans on fine-tuning her wrestling with workouts and competing at a couple top-tier tournaments this summer.

As for the high school wrestling in Montana, Savaria said she believes the quality of girls wrestling will continue to rise.

“The girls here work so hard and are so passionate about it,” she said. “I think a lot of them will go far and do really good in the sport.”

While Savaria believes there will be continued growth in the prep ranks in Montana, she is ready to conquer the next challenge.