BILLINGS — Billings Skyview girls wrestler Teagan Moss will continue on in the sport at Snow College (Utah) next season according to Falcons coach Bryan Emborg.

Moss, who was a first-year wrestler this season for the Falcons at 145 pounds, is "super athletic and fell in love with wrestling" this past year said Emborg.

The Badgers just completed their first season and are a National Junior College Athletic Association program. Snow College claimed seventh at nationals this past season.

"She is super motivated and not afraid of working hard," Emborg said of Moss. "I think she'll have some success."