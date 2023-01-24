BILLINGS — The same final score appeared twice on the Billings West scoreboard on Tuesday night.
But while the score was the same, different teams won.
And in the end, both winning teams displayed why they are contenders for a state championship.
In the girls dual to open the action at the Golden Dome, the back-to-back state runner-up Billings Senior Broncs dominated in a 51-18 victory over the Billings West Golden Bears.
And in the nightcap, second-ranked West jumped out to a 30-point lead en route to a 51-18 win over fifth-ranked Senior.
West, fresh off a second-place finish at the Class AA Duals over the weekend in Great Falls, built a 30-0 lead after the first five matches as Zach Morse (113), Keyan Hernandez (126), Colby Reichenbach (132) and Jesse Aarness (138) scored pins and Jackson Roby won by forfeit at 120.
Hernandez, a junior who is a two-time State AA champion and who has committed to wrestle at Iowa, said it was important for the Bears to register a victory on Senior Night.
“We just worked hard this week,” he said. “It as a big dual, especially for our seniors. We went out there and gave it all we had.
“We all did our job to send them out with a goodbye.”
After Demetrios Saliaris scored a hard-earned 5-2 victory at 145 pounds to put the Broncs on the board, the teams traded pins with West’s Drew Humphrey (152) and Senior’s Chris Acuna (160) scoring falls.
Anthony Garcia (170) and Solomon Stortz (205) also won by pin for the Bears and West High teammate Makael Aguayo registered a 3-0 victory over Tristan Vladic at 103 pounds to end the night. Aguayo is ranked No. 1 and Vladic is second ranked in the weight class for the AA.
After the match, West 15th-year Bears coach Jeremy Hernandez said it was the most points West had ever defeated Senior by in his tenure as coach. In January 2021 when West beat Senior 39-30, it was the Bears’ first dual win over the Broncs in 10 years.
“When I first started it took us years and years to compete with them,” said Hernandez.
“It was a great match, all the boys wrestled tough and it was special on Senior Night,” added Hernandez, noting the Bears have 13 seniors.
Maxx Lee (285) added a win by pin for the Broncs and Logan Cole won a decision at 182 pounds.
“We’ve wrestled West close a couple times before. It just didn’t work out tonight,” said Broncs coach Josh Beeman. “We swung for the fences with a new lineup, but it didn’t work out. But we tried our hardest."
Both the Bears and the Broncs will head to Hardin on Saturday for the Battle on the Big Horn.
“We have plenty of things to work on this weekend,” said Beeman of the Broncs. “It’s a good time for our boys to fine-tune a skill they need to get better at for the postseason.”
Coach Hernandez noted that some of his varsity wrestlers will take the weekend off to prepare for divisionals the following weekend.
“We’re just working hard. We are all pushing ourselves extremely hard,” said Keyan Hernandez. “It’s coming close to state. We have to push harder and harder.”
Isabella Dillon (120), Denaya Pretty Paint (126), Paisley Jaeger (145), Kendal Tucker (152) and Torie Jamieson (185) all scored victories by pin for the Broncs in their triumph over West.
Paige Gershmel won a match that came down to the wire at 138 pounds and Serina Catt (100), Gracelyn Hanson (114), and Celia Jaeger (165) won by forfeit for the Broncs.
Tucker, a junior who is a two-time state titlist at 152 pounds, said the Broncs continue to push themselves in the wrestling room. She said the Broncs still have work to do to accomplish their mission of a state title, but every match out the Broncs like to measure their gains.
“It went really good,” she said. “We worked hard and we gave it a lot of good effort and there is a lot we can still work on.
“Our goal is just to do our best and really show how much we’ve improved on this season.”
Senior coach Charlie Klepps agreed that the Broncs are steadily improving.
“It was good. The girls wrestled hard and keep getting better each time they go out there,” he said. “And that’s all we can ask for.”
The Broncs will have their final regular-season matches in Hardin on Saturday.
“I told the girls the last couple weekends there aren’t as many teams, so we won’t get as much time on the mats,” he said. “But, we’ve been working hard in the practice room.”
For West, Alyvia Ruiz (107) and Marika Bonner (235) won by pin. Katie Coomes won by forfeit at 132.
The Bears girls team had four seniors honored between matches, including Bonner.
“Tough losses, but that’s expected when half your lineup is freshmen and sophomores,” said West coach Gabriel Hernandez, noting Bonner is looking into the possibilities of wrestling at college. “We talked to them before and basically reiterated this year is about building a foundation and having fun and that is the only expectations I have for them.”
